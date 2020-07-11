Gregg County saw a rise of 43 new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a new cumulative total of 788, while Smith County saw an increase of 79 new cases.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Friday that the county has recorded 184 recoveries and 14 deaths.
A total of 4,170 total tests have been administered in Gregg County as of Friday, with 3,167 negative results and 215 results pending.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced 79 new COVID-19 cases in Smith County on Friday for a new total of 1,299 cases.
The Smith County Emergency Operations Center disputed social media rumors that people who had registered for walk-up testing but did not actually get tested received phone calls saying they were positive for the virus.
In a written statement Friday, the joint emergency operations center said people are claiming on social media that someone, usually a friend of a friend, went to a walk-up testing site, registered to be tested, got tired of waiting and left.
Officials from the EOC, which includes Smith County, the city of Tyler and NET Health, said these claims have been unfounded.
“There have been no firsthand accounts reported to us when we have asked for further information. These rumors seem to be circulating on social media throughout the state and nation, not just in Tyler and Smith County. Additionally, the process of being tested at a state-sponsored testing site conducted by the Texas Division of Emergency Management does not require you to provide a name or phone number upon arrival,” the statement read. “Personal information will only be gathered at the time of registration, right before the person is tested for COVID-19.”
People who have actually had this experience should contact the EOC to connect them on how to receive proper testing and clear up any misinformation.
NET Health reported Smith County has 998 active cases, 294 recoveries and seven virus-related deaths. No new recoveries were announced Friday.
Since July 1, there have been 645 new cases in Smith County based on NET Health data. Tyler hospitals are treating 81 patients for COVID-19 from East Texas as of Friday, which is up by one since Thursday.
NET Health said none of COVID-19 positive cases in its seven-county area include positive antibody tests from local mobile testing sites, hospitals or community clinics since the virus reached East Texas in early March. NET Health’s coverage area includes Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Anderson, Wood, Rains and Van Zandt counties.
On Friday, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported nine new cases for a cumulative number of 407.
The county has recorded 252 recoveries and 30 deaths.
In Upshur County, cases rose by eight for a total of 90 with half of the patients being recovered from the virus. The county also released data on where the people infected with the virus live. Ten live in the city of Gilmer, seven in Gladewater, six in Big Sandy, two in Ore City and 65 live outside any city limits.
Anderson County has 211 cases, according to NET Health. The numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony.
Wood County has 123 COVID-19 cases and 71 recoveries, according to NET Health.