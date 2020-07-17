Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County since the start of the pandemic shot past 1,000 on Friday with the addition of more than 50 new positives.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris on Friday announced 53 new cases in Gregg County for a cumulative total of 1,034.
He said a total of 4,794 tests have been administered in the county, with 3,551 negative and 209 pending. Recoveries from the virus and fatalities remained unchanged at 238 and 16, respectively.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Friday urged residents to take action and stop spread of the coronavirus as he announced 14 new cases for a total of 511.
“Much of what we are seeing now is community spread,” Sims said. “Please avoid crowds and close social gatherings especially indoors. Let's start pushing back on all these positives and try to get our numbers back down.”
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Friday announced 45 new cases in Smith County for a cumulative total of 1,762. There are 1,241 active cases in the county with 511 patients recovered and 10 virus-related deaths.