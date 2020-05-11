From staff and wire reports
Gregg County on Sunday added three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new recoveries, while neighboring Harrison County had no new cases for Mother’s Day.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims called his county’s lack of new cases “great news.”
According to Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris, as of Sunday 1,460 tests had been given in the county. Of those, 1,218 were negative, results are pending on 111 and 131 have been positive. Gregg County has had two coronavirus-related deaths, and 48 people who tested positive have recovered.
As businesses continue to open in the state and with few new local confirmed cases of the coronavirus, Longview Mayor Andy Mack on Sunday continued to urge residents to exercise caution.
“I hope those of you who are venturing out are being as careful as possible,” he said in a statement. “I encourage you to do curbside pickups whenever possible and to wear a mask.”
A mobile testing site is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the Longview Fairgrounds. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to be tested must register in advance by calling (512) 883-2400 or going to txcovidtest.org .
Of 25 counties in Northeast Texas, on Sunday cases had increased from 1,603 to 1,631. The region had also seen two more deaths.
One of those new deaths was in Lamar County, where nursing homes have driven many of the new cases prompting the state to send a surge response team to address the virus in the area.
Statewide, Texas reported 1,009 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, an increase of about 3% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 38,869. No new counties reported cases Sunday; over 85% of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 7,803, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 5,619 cases.
The state reported 39 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,088 — an increase of about 4% from Saturday. Harris County reported eight additional deaths, bringing its total to 168 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Sunday, 1,626 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 109 patients from Saturday. At least 501,776 tests have been conducted.