Gregg County added two more deaths Wednesday to its COVID-19 toll, while the siege on Titus County continued with 30 more cases.
The two fatalities raise Gregg County deaths to nine.
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said one patient was a 90-year-old man who had been living at his home but was hospitalized after getting sick.
Browne said the other patient, a 97-year-old woman who had been in a nursing home, actually died a couple of weeks ago, but the nursing home reported the death to the state, and the county didn’t learn about it until the state reported it.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county also added five positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday for a total of 304.
Harris said 2,384 total tests had been administered in the county as of Wednesday, with 1,949 results returning negative and 131 results pending.
He said the county recorded 11 more recoveries, raising that total to 77.
Browne said nine of the recent recoveries are nursing home residents.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack reported the two people whose deaths were reported Wednesday and the new positive cases are all Longview residents.
Longview’s two hospitals on Wednesday were treating 23 patients from East Texas for COVID-19, Browne reported.
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee said the 30 new cases were added in his county late Tuesday, boosting its cumulative total to 541.
The county has had three deaths from the virus.
A three-day round of free state-provided testing for the novel coronavirus continues today and Friday at Mount Pleasant Civic Center.
“Call, go online or come in person, if you have no symptoms,” Lee wrote on Facebook.
Smith County’s case count rose by three Wednesday, increasing the county total to 215, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county has recorded 177 recoveries and has marked four coronavirus deaths. It now has 34 active cases of the virus.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims cited three new cases and 12 more recoveries. Sims said the new cases push his county’s total case count up to 256, while the added recoveries bump that total up to 97.
The county has had 25 deaths from COVID-19 and now has 134 active cases.
“Friday will be the last day for the face mask requirement in the Harrison County Courthouse and other county offices,” Sims wrote in his daily Facebook update. “You are still encouraged to wear a mask. Face masks will still be required in our courtrooms.”
In Upshur County, County Judge Todd Tefteller said two more cases had been confirmed in his county Wednesday, for a total of 29.
He said the county has recorded 14 recoveries.
“The more testing that is done, the more positives will occur,” Tefteller wrote. “Everybody stay vigilant, so maybe one day we can get this over with.”
In Wood County, County Judge Lucy Hebron reported a fourth death in her county. The county also has recorded seven more cases for a total of 40 diagnoses of COVID-19.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 3,367 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Wednesday evening, up from 3,271 the day before. The death toll increased Wednesday to 143, six more than Tuesday.