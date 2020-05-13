Gregg County today added just two new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row, while neighboring Harrison County saw three new cases of the virus.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said 1,547 tests had been administered in the county yielding 1,292 negative results and 148 positives with 107 results pending. Fifty-four patients in Gregg County have recovered, and there have been two coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
Free mobile testing began on Tuesday in Longview and continues through Thursday at the Longview Fairgrounds. Officials have said when results are available from the mobile testing site, it is likely the county will see a spike in cases.
Harrison County Judge earlier Wednesday said his county had three new confirmed cases, bringing its cumulative total to 200. Harrison County has had 26 recoveries and 11 coronavirus-related deaths.
Sims said the new cases show the results of behaviors as long as two weeks ago and cautioned residents to continue to take actions to reduce exposure.
“If we want to see a continued slow-down in our numbers in the next two weeks, we have got to continue practicing good habits,” he said. Businesses are reopening and we expect them to keep us safe, but they also need us doing our part and keeping them safe. Don’t relax yet, let’s keep working to bring these numbers down.”
Sims also said free mobile testing would return to Marshall on Saturday at the convention center.
Smith County coronavirus cases increased by one today for an active case total of 57, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Cumulative cases in Smith County are at 186.
Tyler hospitals are treating 24 East Texas COVID-19 patients, a number that decreased by four from the previous day.
Free mobile testing continues Thursday in Smith County at the Harvey Convention Center complex.