A surge of recent COVID-19 cases in Gregg and other area counties has led to reports of "substantial" community spread as positive cases of the virus continue to rise across the state and nation.
“The community needs to know that new COVID-19 infections are dramatically increasing in our area,” NET Health said Wednesday in a statement that accompanied updated community spread rates for the counties it serves. “We need everyone’s help, especially with the upcoming holiday seasons."
A weekly graphic produced by the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, shows community spread levels based on the seven-day rolling rate for the seven counties it covers.
On Wednesday, the district's updated graphic for the past week showed steep increases to a level of "substantial" community spread in Gregg, Smith, Rains, Wood and Van Zandt counties. The district also serves Anderson and Henderson counties, where the seven-day rolling rate shows a "moderate" community spread level.
The seven-day rolling rate calculates the average number of all new positive COVID-19 cases adjusted for population in the counties.
Gregg County’s rate for this past Wednesday through Tuesday was deemed substantial at 42.99. The number is an increase of more than 20 from the previous week’s 22.59, which showed a moderate level of community spread.
Smith County’s rate for the past week was 45.48, an increase of almost 20. Rains, Wood and Van Zandt counties had rates of 47.95, 38.9 and 44.68, respectively.
Anderson County had a seven-day rolling rate of 23.75, and Henderson County’s was 29.87.
The weekly graphics produced by the health district are intended to “provide situational awareness for organizations and entities,” according to Russel Hopkins, NET Health’s director of public health emergency preparedness.
“The COVID-19 community spread levels infographic should not serve as the only informational source for decision making processes related to the safety of a specific neighborhood, population, business, and/or geographic mix of East Texas residents,” Hopkins said.
On Wednesday, NET Health said 51 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Gregg County, the highest single-day increase in new cases since Aug. 8 when 89 were reported. The new cases did not include 28 additional probable cases of coronavirus. The county has had 2,805 cumulative confirmed cases.
In the past week, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County, according to NET Health, were:
Nov. 4: 27
Nov. 5: 15
Friday: 33
Saturday and Sunday: No case report
Monday: 12
Tuesday: 38
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne on Friday said hospitalizations — a key metric in determining how seriously COVID-19 is impacting a community — had spiked in recent weeks in Longview.
Browne said hospitalizations, which often follow an increase in cases, had reduced to almost nothing about three weeks ago and then rose to “perhaps five more than what we used to run when we were really having high numbers in each hospital.”
Higher case counts in Northeast Texas mimic recent virus trends throughout the state and broadly in the country.
Coronavirus cases continue to spread across Texas. The state on Tuesday set a single-day record of 10,865 new cases, which surpassed by 74 cases an old mark set July 15, the Associated Press reported.
And on Wednesday, Texas, the second most-populous state, became the first with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and reported by AP. California, the most populous state, has logged more than 991,000 cases, according to the data.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported the state had 10,097 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 985,380. The state's data, however, could have been affected by Veterans Day, as it reported no new fatalities from the previous day and continued to list 18,863 as the number of virus deaths in Texas.
According to state figures on Wednesday, an estimated 137,054 cases are active, the most since Aug. 17, and 6,779 COVID-19 cases are hospitalized, an increase of more than 600 from the previous day and the most since Aug. 18.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday said additional resources has been sent to El Paso and Lubbock, two communities dealing with a recent tsunami of coronavirus cases, the AP reported. He said the resources include medical personnel, equipment, personal protective gear and mobile testing sites.
“The reality is, COVID-19 still exists in Texas and across the globe, and Texans should continue to take this virus seriously and do their part by social distancing, washing their hands, and wearing a mask,” Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said.
Meanwhile, many traditional Veterans Day celebrations gave way to somber virtual gatherings Wednesday.
In Gregg County, the traditional Veterans Day ceremony on the courthouse lawn was canceled for a reduced version of the observance. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt opened the ceremony and welcomed just a handful of people gathered.
Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said a prayer during the shortened service before Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan led the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the national anthem. The color guard performed a 21-gun salute, and Bryan closed the ceremony with the playing of taps.