Gregg County is among five East Texas counties covered by a regional health district with substantial recent increases in new community spread of COVID-19.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District produces a weekly graphic showing community spread levels based on the seven-day rolling rate for the seven counties it covers in the region.
On Wednesday, the health district, known as NET Health, released a statement with its updated graphic for the past week that says the rates show substantial spread in Gregg, Smith, Rains, Wood and Van Zandt counties. The district also serves Anderson and Henderson counties, where the seven-day rolling rate shows a moderate community spread level.
The seven-day rolling rate calculates the average number of all new positive COVID-19 cases adjusted for population in the counties.
Gregg County’s rate for this past Wednesday through Tuesday was substantial at 42.99. The number is an increase of more than 20 from the previous week’s 22.59, which showed a moderate level of community spread.
Smith County’s rate for the past week was 45.48, an increase of nearly 20. Rains, Wood and Van Zandt counties had rates of 47.95, 38.9 and 44.68, respectively.
Anderson County had a seven-day rolling rate of 23.75, and Henderson County’s was 29.87.
“The community needs to know that new COVID-19 infections are dramatically increasing in our area,” NET Health said in the statement. “We need everyone’s help, especially with the upcoming holiday seasons."
The weekly graphics produced by the health district are intended to “provide situational awareness for organizations and entities,” according to Russel Hopkins, NET Health’s director of public health emergency preparedness.
“The COVID-19 Community Spread Levels infographic should not serve as the only informational source for decision making processes related to the safety of a specific neighborhood, population, business, and/or geographic mix of East Texas residents,” Hopkins said.
On Tuesday, NET Health reported 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County for a cumulative total of 2,754. The number did not include 54 additional probable cases of coronavirus from the previous day.