Chief Appraiser Libby Neely has closed the Gregg County Appraisal District lobby and reduced daily staffing to prevent spreading the coronavirus — but state-mandated deadlines for property owners haven't changed, she said.
"The main thing that I want to convey to our property owners is that the state has made no changes to any of the deadline dates for anything," Neely said, "so the applications that they have that are due to our office still remain due on those dates."
The appraisal district lobby is temporarily closed to in-person transactions. The office on Southwest Loop 281 is being manned by a skeleton crew, she said, and fieldwork has been reduced to work that doesn't require direct contact with other people.
Appraisal deadlines for property owners rest with a higher authority, however.
"That’s up to the governor, and we will hear through the comptroller’s office if they do make any changes to that," she said.
Many of the forms that property owners need for agriculture, timber and homestead exemptions or for personal property renditions can be found online, she said. Once the property owner has established his own owner number, he can view what was turned in the previous year, which makes it easier to fill out this year's paperwork if necessary.
Property owners who needs to speak in person with a county appraiser can still do so despite the lobby closure so long as they call ahead at (903) 238-8823.
"Of course, there are some situations where you’ve got to sit down with a map or whatever with a property owner to show them what they’ll have to come in person to do, and that’s OK," Neely said. "That’s fine, but I’m afraid this is only going to get worse before it gets better, so I just want property owners to know that the deadline dates have not been changed."
Neely believes the Gregg Appraisal District will meet all of its time deadlines as far as getting appraisal notices out to property owners, saying they will probably go out in the mail April 7.
She's communicated by email with other appraisal districts around the state, she said, and many of them are uncertain whether they will be able to certify property values to their participating local governments at the appropriate time.
"They have so many people and so much to handle during the protest time that it may be impossible for them, but our office really handles the largest number of protests through informal hearings," she said.
"We talk to the folks before they actually have a hearing. We actually have very few live bodies that come in to the hearings themselves," Neely continued. "We resolve I’d say at least a couple of thousand a year, and so that really helps the property owners so they don’t have to go and sit through the hearing and all that, but this year we’re going to see that we can’t do a lot of that by phone."