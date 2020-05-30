Gregg County saw a jump of 20 new coronavirus cases Friday, while beleaguered Titus County’s numbers climbed by 21 and Panola County recorded yet another death.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris on Friday reported the additional cases pushed Gregg County’s cumulative total to 269.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the 20 cases include 10 more positive results from Gregg County Jail inmates. The jail hasn’t conducted more testing, he said, but some of the results of a May 20 screening of all county inmates and staff are just now being returned.
The 10 other cases were from the community, including two Gregg County residents who had been hospitalized for some other reason and tested positive while they were in the hospital, Browne said.
Cases have been accumulating in smaller increments, he said.
“I suspect it’s related to opening up,” Browne said. “We’re probably going to see more cases because of opening up, but that goes back to: opening up is OK, but you need to start protecting yourself.”
Harris said 2,219 total tests had been administered in the county as of Friday, with 1,823 returning negative and 127 results pending.
The county’s tally of recoveries stood at 63 on Friday, Harris said, and it has recorded six deaths related to coronavirus.
The Gregg County Jail’s daily report for Friday to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards shows the county had 42 inmates who had tested positive, the same as Thursday. The report shows that two jailers have tested positive, also the same as Thursday. However, Friday’s report shows three jailers now quarantined pending test results.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday that Titus County’s additional 21 diagnoses boosts that county’s total up to 464 positive cases, by far the highest in the 25-county East Texas region. The county has recorded two deaths.
Titus County Judge Brian Lee in a Facebook post on Friday against expressed his frustration with delays in getting test results from the state after a May 9 state mobile testing effort in Mount Pleasant and a May 19-20 voluntary testing of all Pilgrim’s chicken processing plant employees in the city.
“We continue to wait for final numbers ...,” Lee wrote. “I expect to see over 500 when we do, based on preliminary conversations with (the Texas Division of Emergency Management). I have not been provided with an explanation of the test results delay despite our efforts.”
Titus Regional Medical Center posted on Facebook that it was treating six patients for COVID-19 on Friday morning, down by three when it last posted on Wednesday.
In Panola County, County Judge LeeAnn Jones reported one more positive case of the novel coronavirus, bumping her county’s total to 197. The state health department on Friday cited an additional death in Panola County, putting the county death toll at 23.
For Harrison County, the state health department on Friday adjusted the number of deaths it reported Thursday down by one, to rest at 24.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Facebook said the county had no new cases Friday, leaving the cumulative total at 242. The county has had 80 recoveries, Sims said, and now has 138 active cases.
“Although our numbers are slowly improving, there are still families out there that need our prayers and encouragement. Please remember them,” Sims wrote.
In Smith County, the number of virus cases rose by two on Friday, raising its cumulative total to 204, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county posted no new recoveries Friday, leaving the recovery total at 165. It now has 35 active cases of coronavirus and has had four deaths from the disease.
The Smith County Jail’s daily report for Friday to the jail commission shows the county had 36 inmates and 13 jailers who have tested positive. One Smith County inmate has died from COVID-19, and one jailer is in isolation pending test results. The jail had 665 test results pending for inmates as of Friday, according to report.
In Wood County, County Judge Lucy Hebron reported her county’s second death from the coronavirus on Friday.
Both fatalities have been Winnsboro residents, according to NET Health.
Wood County has a total of 29 cases of the virus, Hebron said on Facebook.
In Lamar County, seven new cases were confirmed Friday, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
The county now has a total of 145 cases, with seven being travel related and 138 caused by community spread, the health district said.
Lamar County has seen 71 recoveries so far and has had 11 deaths from the virus — eight associated with Paris Healthcare Center, one associated with Stillhouse Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center and two unrelated.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 2,916 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Friday evening, up from 2,852 the day before. The death toll rose Friday to 129, three more than Thursday.