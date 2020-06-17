On a day that brought eight new COVID-19 cases in Gregg County and 14 new ones for Smith County, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday cited 104 new positive results for Rusk County because of a return of full-scale testing at a prison in the county.
Abbott made the reference while speaking at an afternoon press conference during which he spoke about the state’s abundant hospital capacity to treat coronavirus patients and identified counties that contributed to another day of a high number of new cases reported.
Abbott said Rusk County is one of the counties that had abnormally high positive results contributing to a single-day state high of 2,622 new cases for Tuesday.
Abbott did not mention the prison facility by name.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday reported a total of correctional and community cases of 127. The Department of State Health Services and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Tuesday reported 161 positive cases at the Bradshaw State Jail in Henderson with six listed recoveries.
The 166 cases at correctional facilities along with 66 community cases brings the total number of cases in the county to 232 listed on the state health department’s website; however, the county’s office does not include the cases at correctional facilities in its total.
Tuesday marked the eighth time in nine days the state set another new peak, reporting 2,518 Texans hospitalized after testing positive for the virus.
The state health department reported 2,029 deaths from the virus as of Tuesday and a cumulative total of 93,206 cases of COVID-19 across the state. The state has recorded 60,681 recoveries.
Close to 15,000 hospital beds still are open, according to the latest figures from the Department of State Health Services.
Still, the tally of hospitalizations has been on a brisk upward trajectory. Tuesday’s count was up 43% from the start of the month.
In seeking to explain the trend, Abbott pointed to temporary spikes in positive tests in some isolated areas. But he also suggested young people specifically are not taking the virus seriously enough, saying there are “certain counties where a majority of the people who are testing positive … are under the age of 30, and this typically results from people going to bar-type settings.”
“It’s hard to tell exactly where those people contracted COVID,” Abbott said. “All we know is that because these people are testing positive at a higher rate who are age 30 and under, it informs us about certain strategies to take to make sure that we are able to reduce the number of people testing positive.”
Abbott pointed to a recent warning by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which said bars and restaurants could lose their licenses for 30 days if they do not follow state guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Bars are currently allowed to operate at 50% capacity and restaurants at 75% capacity.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said he appreciated Abbott’s comments to the younger generation.
“I think he … did a good job talking to young people saying, ‘Don’t blow this off, take this seriously, our numbers are still going up,’” Mack said.
Numbers of positive cases in Gregg County went up by eight on Tuesday, according to County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne.
Browne said the new positives came from recent community testing.
“Obviously, when you start testing more, there’s more,” he said.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county’s cumulative total now sits at 299.
Harris also cited three new recoveries, boosting that total to 122.
Browne said all three recoveries were either residents or employees of a nursing home.
Harris said 2,695 total tests had been administered in the county as of Tuesday, with 2,307 tests returning negative and 89 results pending.
The county has marked 13 deaths from the coronavirus.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said he wasn’t too concerned about the governor’s inclusion of state prison numbers in county coronavirus totals on Tuesday after the state health department on Friday told Gregg County to discontinue its practice of including county jail inmate results in the county’s daily total.
“We’ll report the numbers however the governor wants us to report them,” he said. “Maybe it’s because we don’t have any state prisons in Gregg County; what we have is jails. We report to the Northeast Texas (Public) Health District. We’re going to leave the jail out because we were told to.”
Browne said the prisons must be counted some way.
“Well, they are part of the state,” he said. “You’ve got to count the numbers, but counting them in each county – since the majority of people aren’t doing that – I mean that’s the whole reason I stopped doing that, since everyone else wasn’t counting that way.”
In Smith County, 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, pushing that county’s cumulative total to 297, according to NET Health.
The district also reported 11 new recoveries, increasing that total to 196. The county has 97 active cases and has recorded four coronavirus deaths.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 3,922 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Tuesday evening, up from 3,836 the day before. The death toll Tuesday stood at 161, unchanged from Monday.
Tuesday’s news conference by Abbott featured a presentation by John Zerwas, the University of Texas System official and former state representative who is helping with the state’s coronavirus response. In an exchange with Abbott, Zerwas said the state is still at “Level 5” in hospital capacity, meaning hospitals can maintain their current capacities without having to build it out.
“The bottom line is this, and that is the increased capacity of hospital beds, it does raise concerns, but as shown today, there is no reason to be alarmed,” Abbott said. “Even though there are more people hospitalized, we still remain at the lowest threat level in our hospital capacity. We have plenty of room to expand beds. There are thousands of hospital beds that are available as we speak right now. And then there is the ability to surge even more hospital beds if it were ever to be needed.”
As he has done in recent days, Abbott reiterated that the state still has the option to at least partially restore a ban on elective procedures to free up even more beds.
Democrats said Abbott was still botching the state’s response to the pandemic on multiple fronts.
”We have to face reality: managing this crisis goes way beyond knowing how many hospital beds are available,” state Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said in a statement. “Our state’s positivity rates are too high and still increasing, and positive cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. And we still have yet to reach the daily testing goals Gov. Abbott set forth nearly two months ago.”
Abbott has been particularly focused on the positivity rate, or the ratio of cases to tests. The rate, presented by the state as a seven-day rolling average, increased to 8% but has since stayed below that level, registering as 6.62% on Sunday.