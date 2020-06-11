From staff and wire reports
Wood County recorded its fifth death from COVID-19 and Smith County cited six new confirmed cases, but much of East Texas saw a quiet day in the battle against the global pandemic Wednesday.
In Gregg County, County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne reported one new diagnosis of the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
“That was from one of the nursing homes,” Browne said. “A resident. It’s from the testing when they screened them.”
The Longview Fire Department on Monday completed a weeklong effort to test all residents and staff members at nursing homes in the county.
Browne was asked about protocol when a nursing home resident tests positive for the virus.
“If they have a roommate, they move the roommate,” he said. “They won’t retest everyone in the nursing home.”
Getting state test results in a timely manner continues to be a problem throughout the area.
“They’re five or seven days behind, and the tests are a lot of money,” Browne said.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported the new case brings the county’s cumulative total to 332.
Harris said 2,628 total tests had been administered in the county as of Wednesday, with 2,149 results returning negative and 147 results pending.
The county’s recoveries remained at 89 on Wednesday, and it has recorded 11 deaths from the coronavirus.
In Wood County, a fifth resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
All those who have died were Winnsboro residents, NET Health said. The county has confirmed 51 cases of the coronavirus and has seen 22 recoveries.
In Smith County, the new cases Wednesday boosted the county’s cumulative total to 244, NET Health said.
The county has recorded 183 recoveries and has had four deaths from the virus. It now has 57 active cases.
Tyler hospitals on Wednesday were treating 37 East Texas patients, the same number as Tuesday.
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee reported early Wednesday that “only two” cases were added late Tuesday.
“Progress!” Lee wrote in his daily Facebook post.
The new cases bump Titus County’s total up to 637. The county has recorded about 200 recoveries, Lee previously has said, and it has had three deaths from the virus.
In a post late Wednesday, Lee said results from a three-day drive-thru testing effort by the state last week in Mount Pleasant were starting to come through.
“I just received confirmation from someone that tested last Wednesday,” he wrote. “This individual just received their text notification of negative results.”
Lee also wrote about people hospitalized because of COVID-19.
“Only one hospitalized here at (Titus Regional Medical Center),” he wrote. “However, there are still patients struggling at out-of-town hospitals that were previously transferred from TRMC. These are very sick patients that need our prayers.”
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported no new positive cases for Wednesday while also citing six new recoveries.
Sims said the county’s cumulative total stands at 260, and its recovery total has grown to 160.
The county has 74 active cases and has recorded 26 deaths from the virus.
“Cases are still on the rise in Texas as a whole. Particular hot spots include meatpacking plants and prisons,” Sims wrote in his daily Facebook update. “Simple logic tells us to avoid crowds and confined spaces. So the opposite is also true: we should enjoy some time outside and stay out of jail.”
In Panola County, County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Wednesday that all of the residents and staff at Carthage Healthcare Center who were retested for COVID-19 have tested negative.
In total, 38 residents and staff initially had tested positive after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered nursing homes to test everyone in the building. But the state health department notified the facility last week that the lab that had conducted their tests had found anomalies and that they would need to be retested to get accurate results.
Jones said Wednesday all have tested negative this time.
Jones also said she was “retiring from the number system.”
“Things have slowed down, and a briefing every day is not necessary,” Jones said.
Panola County’s cumulative total of cases is 240, and it has recorded 23 deaths.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 3,786 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Wednesday evening, up from 3,744 the day before. The regional death toll Wednesday rose to 149, an increase of one from Tuesday.