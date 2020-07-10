Public health officials on Friday said Gregg County added 43 cases of COVID-19 as Smith County’s cumulative total rose by 79.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Friday the number of tests administered in the county was 4,170 with 3,167 tests returning negative results, results pending for 215 tests and a total of 788 positive cases. The county has had 184 recoveries and 14 deaths from the virus with both numbers unchanged from the previous day.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Friday announced 79 new COVID-19 cases in Smith County, and the Smith County Emergency Operations Center disputed social media rumors that people who had signed up for walk up testing, but did not actually receive the tests received phone calls saying they were positive for the virus.
NET Health reported Smith County has had 1,299 cumulative cases, 998 active cases, 294 recoveries and seven virus-related deaths. No new recoveries were announced on Friday.
Since July 1, there have been 645 new cases in Smith County based on NET Health data.
Tyler hospitals are treating 81 patients for COVID-19 from East Texas as of Friday, which is up by one since Thursday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, who had reported relatively few new cases recently, on Friday said there were nine new confirmed cases in the county.
Cumulative positive cases, he said, were at 407 with 30 deaths from the virus and 252 recoveries.