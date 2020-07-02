Gregg County COVID-19 cases jumped by 16 on Wednesday as neighboring Smith County saw a rise of 36 new cases.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases has reached 397, which includes 145 recoveries, 14 deaths and 238 active cases.
As of Wednesday, 3,351 tests were completed in Gregg County, which includes 2,743 negative and 211 pending results.
Browne said all 16 cases were contracted through community spread and none of the infected people are nursing home residents. He said he’s sure that most cases are related to holiday gatherings, such as Memorial Day and Father’s Day.
Browne is expecting a significant bump in case totals in mid-July due to possible gatherings over Independence Day weekend celebrations.
Thirty-seven COVID-19 patients are now being treated at either Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center. The number is up by two since Tuesday, Browne said.
Browne added that there’s not many people on ventilators at this time.
In the Gregg County area, Browne said he’s seen men under 40 as the ones not wearing masks the most.
In Smith County, COVID-19 cases rose by 36 Wednesday for a current active count of 357 as Tyler hospitals admitted 17 additional East Texas patients for the virus.
The county’s cumulative count has reached 654, which includes 357 active cases, 293 recoveries and four deaths, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The recent rise in totals comes one day after the county set a new daily highest record of 52.
Seventy-five patients from East Texas are being treated in Tyler hospitals, which is up 17 from Tuesday.
In Harrison County, cases saw an uptick of two Wednesday for new total of 315.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported no new recoveries or deaths. Active cases are at 53, while the death count is 30 and recoveries remain at 232.
In Upshur County, there are 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which includes 36 recoveries and 25 active cases, according to the county’s website.
Titus County Judge Brian Lee reported a jump of 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for a new total of 809. Later that day, he shared a letter strongly asking local business owners to enforce masking for both employees and patrons.
In the letter, Lee recommended that both employees and customers be required to wear masks, exercise social distancing and employers should continue sanitizing efforts. He also encouraged people to stay home, especially when sick.
In Morris County, Judge Doug Reeder said two new cases were added as of Wednesday for a current total of 39, which includes 31 recoveries and eight active cases.
Reeder said the two new cases are a 28-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man.
“Please continue to take reasonable steps to keep yourself and others safe: wash your hands frequently, stay at home when you are not feeling well and avoid large crowds,” Reeder said.
In Lamar County, eight new cases were recorded Wednesday for a total of 304, including 179 recoveries and 13 deaths.