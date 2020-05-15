Gregg County took its biggest jump yet in positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday when health officials reported 29 new diagnoses, most of which were at one nursing home.
The additions bring the county’s total of confirmed cases to 177, County Health Authority A.J. Harris reported late Thursday.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack, in his daily update on Facebook, said 28 of the new cases are inside the city, bringing the city’s total to 139. The mayor said it was the biggest single-day increase in the city since early March.
“Unfortunately our numbers grew exponentially today,” Mack said Thursday. “Obviously with more testing come more cases, but regardless, these people are ill and have been likely spending time out and about asymptomatic for a time — potentially spreading this virus.”
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne attributed the majority of the new confirmed cases to a senior care center.
“The elevation up is related to one new nursing home reporting 24 patients positive after a screening because of one patient being positive this (past) weekend,” Browne said.
He said COVID-19 now has been found in three nursing homes in the county.
“This is a breakdown of the safeguards that were stressed in the past to them,” Browne said.
He cautioned that more screening and testing — required if a facility has a positive case — could lead to more positives, “which is the pros and cons of screening.”
However, such results show asymptomatic spread, he said.
In total throughout the county, Harris said 1,650 tests have administered, with 1358 negative results and 115 results pending. The county recovery tally remains at 54, and its death toll stands at two.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said 324 people were tested for the novel coronavirus during the three-day mobile testing effort conducted this week by the state at the Longview Fairgrounds.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing his county’s total of positive cases to 201.
In his daily update on Facebook, Sims said the county recorded four new recoveries on Thursday, bringing the recovery total to 30. The county now has 160 active cases and has had 11 deaths.
“Over the last few days we’ve seen a flattening in the curve, and today, finally a meaningful drop,” Sims wrote. “We aren’t out of the woods yet, but definitely headed in the right direction. I ask everyone to continue to be wise about personal hygiene, social distancing, wearing a mask when out and protecting those who are vulnerable. Let’s keep up the fight.”
Mobile testing will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. S.
Preregistration is required the day before testing. To preregister, go to txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883-2400.
The testing is available for anyone who is showing symptoms of an active infection. Those include fever and/or chills; cough (dry or productive); fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea/vomiting/diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste and/or smell.
Smith County coronavirus cases increased by three for a total positive case count of 189 as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.With 125 recoveries, the county now has 60 active cases. It has recorded four coronavirus deaths.
Tyler hospitals currently are treating 25 East Texas COVID-19 patients, an increase of one since Tuesday.{/div}
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee reported seven new confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 86.
The day after the county saw its numbers nearly double, going from 40 to 79 cases, Lee wrote in his daily Facebook post that at least 15 officials from various state emergency and health agencies, city and county governments, local industry management and local health agencies met through an hourlong conference call Thursday.
“Everyone is in harmony, clear objectives,” Lee wrote. “The next few days will be spent developing and implementing a plan to begin early next week.”
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 1,889 cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported by Thursday evening, up from 1,827 a day earlier. Across the region, 64 total deaths were reported Thursday, one more from Wednesday.