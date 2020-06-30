After four days of single-digit increases, Gregg County on Tuesday had nearly its highest single-day increase of confirmed cases of COVID-19 with nearly twice as many new cases in neighboring Smith County.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said new confirmed cases jumped by 27 to 381 cumulative cases in the county since its first case was reported March 9. Recoveries in the county were unchanged at 145, and deaths remain at 14.
Gregg County has had just one single-day increase more than Tuesday’s number when on May 14 the county had 29 new cases.
Northeast Texas Public Health District officials on Tuesday said Smith County, which has seen high daily increases of the virus in the past week, had 52 new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 618.
Smith County’s total includes 321 active cases, 293 recoveries and four deaths.
Fifty-eight patients from East Texas are being treated in Tyler hospitals, which is down nine from Monday.
Since June 1, there have been 418 new coronavirus cases in Smith County based on numbers from NET Health, which means June accounts for 67.64% of the total cases in Smith County.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday announced five new cases in his county with one of those in a long-term care facility. The news comes a day after he said there were 16 new cases with all but one of those in a long-term care facility.
Harrison County has a total of 313 cases with 232 recoveries and 30 virus-related deaths.
“If you’re going to be out and near other people, please be considerate and thoughtful,” Sims said in a written statement. “Wear your mask. It takes all of us to stop the spread.”
Free testing in Longview
Free COVID-19 testing will be offered several times in the next several days in Longview.
No appointment or prescreening is needed for the walk-up testing, which does not require a person to be showing symptoms of COVID-19. Those being tested are asked to provide a phone number where they can be reached with their results.
Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis:
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday: Spring Hill High School, 2800 E. George Richey Road
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: Longview High School Mickey Melton Center, 201 E. Loop 281
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday: Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday: Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday: Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther Blvd.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday: Pine Tree High School Theater Building, 1005 W. Fairmont St.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 7: Pine Tree ISD Auditorium, 1803 Pine Tree Road