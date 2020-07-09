Gregg County added 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a much smaller rise compared with Tuesday’s record increase of 182, while Smith County reported its sixth and seventh virus-related deaths.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said an 87-year-old woman and a 95-year-old man both from Tyler died from the coronavirus.
NET Health also on Wednesday reported 66 new cases of the virus in Smith County, which now has had 1,164 total cases. The county has seen 294 recoveries.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county added 27 cases for a total of 695 residents who have contracted COVID-19.
Recoveries also jumped by 32 on Wednesday for a total of 178. Gregg County virus-related deaths remain at 14.
Harris said 4,016 tests had been administered in Gregg County as of Wednesday with 3,039 negative results and 282 pending results.
In neighboring Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday announced five new cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries. His county has had 30 fatalities.
Harrison County’s total virus cases have reached 395, including 243 recoveries.
In Upshur County, there were 79 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, including 43 recoveries and 36 active cases.
In a written statement, NET Health said Wednesday that none of the positive cases in the counties it serves have included positive tests for antibodies of the novel coronavirus. NET Health’s coverage area includes Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Anderson, Wood, Rains and Van Zandt counties.
“All of our 2,571 laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 results within our seven-county region are all positive results from polymerase chain reaction tests that analyze samples from a person’s nose or throat,” the statement read.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a cloth mask at public locations, staying home if you are sick and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” NET Health CEO George Roberts said.
More information COVID-19 testing locations, community strategies to control the spread and access to local social services is available at NETHealthCOVID19.org.
Anderson County has 207 cases, including 95 recoveries, according to NET Health. The numbers do not reflect inmates at the prisons in Tennessee Colony. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports two deaths for the county.