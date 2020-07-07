Cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday easily shattered a previous single-day record in Gregg County as they soared by 182 and as neighboring Smith County added 250 cases.
In an afternoon update, Gregg County Health Authority A.J. Harris said the county has now had 668 total cases of the new coronavirus. The county’s Monday total was 486.
Harris said 3,786 tests had been administered in the county with 2,993 of those returning negative results. Results are pending for 274. The county has had 146 patients recover and 14 of the cases end in death.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said 211 of the 250 new cases in Smith County were from various free testing sites run by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and that 186 of those were from test performed at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Tyler. NET Health has not received all of the results from the three-day testing at the church.
The previous daily record for new cases was 72 set this past Friday. There have been a total of 327 new cases reported since then.
Of the 250 new cases, 216 of those diagnosed are Tyler residents, or 86.4% of Tuesday's increase based on NET Health data. Of the total cases, 80.5% are Tyler residents.
The five deaths are a 74-year-old Tyler man, a 91-year old Hideaway man, a 56 year-old Troup man, a 78-year old Tyler man and a 68 year-old Tyler man.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count does not include the death of Raul Rodriguez, 61, a Smith County Jail inmate who tested positive for the virus and died in mid-May, according to Rodriguez’s family. At the time of his death, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the Texas Rangers would conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol for an inmate death. The Smith County Jail reported one COVID-related death to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that day.
Tyler hospitals are treating 70 patients from East Texas as of Monday, which is down by nine since Monday.
Since June 1, there have been 888 new coronavirus cases in Smith County based on numbers from NET Health.
In Harrison County, COVID-19 cases jumped by 16 Tuesday for a new total of 390, including 241 recoveries and 30 deaths, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said.
Harrison County has 119 active cases as of Tuesday.
Free testing is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South.
Upshur County has recorded 78 total cases, including 40 recoveries.
If someone has been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may appear between two to 14 days afterward. Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, loss of appetite, sore throat, nasal congestion, runny nose, diarrhea, vomiting and nausea, according to NET Health.