Gregg County’s total COVID-19 case count topped 1,000 on Friday as 53 new cases were reported.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county had 1,034 cases, up from 981 on the previous day.
Recoveries remained the same at 238 and virus-related deaths were still at 16, Harris said. In total, 4,794 tests had been administered in Gregg County as of Friday, with 3,551 negative results and 209 results pending.
Smith County added 45 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total to 1,762.
On Friday, the Northeast Texas Public Health District said the active cases in Smith County now number 1,241, with 511 recoveries and 10 deaths.
That’s up one recovery from the 216 announced Thursday.
Within the month of July, there have been six new virus-related deaths and 1,118 new cases in Smith County, based on NET Health data.
The first Smith County death was in March. Three deaths were recorded in April, and the other six were in July.
In Harrison County, 14 new cases were reported Friday for a new total of 511, County Judge Chad Sims said.
He noted that four of the 14 are from long-term care facilities. Seven new recoveries also were announced for a total of 306. Deaths remained the same at 32.
Sims encouraged residents to be proactive in trying to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“Much of what we are seeing now is community spread. Please avoid crowds and close social gatherings, especially indoors,” Sims said. “Let’s start pushing back on all these positives and try to get our numbers back down.”
Upshur County had 122 total COVID-19 cases as of Friday, which is up by 12 since Tuesday’s report. The number includes 65 recoveries, according to the county’s Facebook page.
Wood County added six new cases for total of 174, including 95 recoveries and the deaths of five Winnsboro residents, according to NET Health.
In Henderson County, 14 new cases were added for a total of 380. There are 99 recoveries and five deaths in Henderson County as Friday.
Van Zandt County recorded 15 new cases for 244 cumulative cases. There are 52 recoveries and three deaths in the county, NET Health reported.