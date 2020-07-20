From staff and wire reports
Gregg County’s COVID-19 cases continued their steady climb Sunday with 27 new diagnoses while state health officials reported 7,300 new confirmed cases of the virus.
County Health Authority A.J. Harris said the new positive cases bring Gregg County’s cumulative total up to 1,086.
He said 4,882 total tests had been administered in the county as of Sunday, with 3,578 negative results and 218 results pending.
Harris said the county’s recoveries remain at 238, and its death toll remains at 16.
In neighboring Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported six new cases Sunday, boosting his county’s cumulative total to 520.
One of the newly diagnosed patients is in a long-term care facility, Sims said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional death in Harrison County for Sunday, raising the county’s death toll to 33.
Sims reported on Facebook that his county’s recoveries remain at 306.
Statewide
Across the state, 93 more people died from COVID-19 on Sunday, the number of deaths to 3,958 since the outbreak began in March, according to the state health department.
State health officials reported the 7,300 new cases on Sunday pushed the cumulative number of cases statewide to 325,030.
The state reported 10,592 individuals were hospitalized with the virus on Sunday. An estimated 172,936 recoveries have been reported across the state, with an estimated 148,136 active cases in Texas.
On Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Department of Defense had sent five teams of Navy doctors to four locations in South and Southwest Texas to help hospitals where capacity has become stretched.
After news broke Saturday that 85 children, most of whom are 1 year old or younger, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Nueces County, a health official in that county on Sunday said most of the children were tested this month.
Nearly all of the South Texas children are expected to recover on their own, Annette Rodriguez, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County public health director, told The Associated Press by phone.
One of the children died, but officials are still trying to determine if COVID-19 was the cause, she said.
”There’s always that concern that you’re going to have that one baby like we did that passed away,” Rodriguez said. “How many more from this group? What percent will you lose possibly to this virus?”
The county, which is home to about 362,000 people and sits on the Gulf Coast, is one of several COVID-19 hot spots in Texas, which has been hammered by the disease in recent weeks.
Rodriguez said during a public health update on Friday that 85 infants in Nueces County had tested positive, though she clarified Sunday that some of the children were not infants — up to a year old — and were as old as 23 months. Her Friday claim prompted Nueces County’s top elected official, Judge Barbara Canales, to issue a statement Saturday saying the 85 figure reflected the cumulative total since mid-March.
But Rodriguez stressed Sunday that though the oldest of the cases goes back to mid-March, most of them — 60 infants — tested positive from July 1 to July 16.
“But it’s still important. Eighty-five (young children) picking up COVID-19 is very troubling,” Rodriguez said.
The child who died was less than half a year old and tested positive this month. The child was hospitalized and released before dying at home of what officials first believed was sudden infant death syndrome. Officials are now awaiting lab results to determine if the virus was a factor in the death, Rodriguez said.
Nine of the other children also were hospitalized but have since been released, Rodriguez said. The first young child from Nueces County was hospitalized in mid-June.
One of the infants who tested positive is a recent newborn whose mother also has the virus, she said.