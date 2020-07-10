Gregg County COVID-19 cases jumped by 50 on Thursday, while recoveries rose by six for active case count of 547.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county’s cumulative case number reached 745 Thursday, which is up from 695 on the previous day.
The county now has had 184 recoveries, and virus-related deaths remain at 14.
In Gregg County, 4,096 total tests had been administered as of Thursday, with 3,145 negative results and 206 results pending, Harris said.
On the same day, neighboring Smith County saw an increase of 56 new cases for a new cumulative total of 1,220 as 11 East Texans were admitted into Tyler hospitals for the virus.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported Smith County has 919 active cases and has had 294 recoveries and seven virus-related deaths.
Since July 1, there have been 566 new cases in Smith County, based on NET Health data.
Tyler hospitals on Thursday were treating 80 East Texas patients for COVID-19, up by 11 since Wednesday.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported three new cases, along with nine recoveries Thursday, for an active count of 116.
The county’s total case number has reached 398, with 252 recoveries and 30 deaths.
On Wednesday, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management announced 125 total cases, including 53 active cases, 69 recoveries and three deaths. Upshur County saw a rise of three new cases Thursday for a total of 82 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The county’s website listed 43 recoveries Thursday.
In Panola County, active COVID-19 cases were at 21 as of Thursday out of cumulative number of 241, County Judge LeeAnn Jones said.
The county added two recoveries and three additional cases: a 49-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman.