Gregg County health officials on Monday said another resident had died from COVID-19 as its death toll from the virus rose to 23.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county had 11 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus for a total of 1,410 and that the number of residents who have recovered remained at 276.
Harris said 5,924 tests had been given in the county with 4,264 negative results and 250 pending.
New cases have been fewer in recent days in the county with a dozen new cases on Sunday and just six on Saturday.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Monday reported weekend numbers for Smith County, saying the county had 60 new cases since Friday. The number brings the cumulative total in Smith County to 2,369.
NET Health reported there are 1,705 active cases, 647 recovered and that there have been 17 deaths in the county.
On Monday, 155 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Tyler hospitals.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday said his county had only one new confirmed case of COVID-19 along with two additional recoveries.
“It's nice to see a decline in our daily numbers,” Sims said in an afternoon update. “Let's keep the positive momentum going.”
Sims also again reminded residents to wear a mask, wash their hands and to avoid crowds.