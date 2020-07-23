Health officials on Thursday said another Gregg County resident had died of COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 17.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris included the grim statistic in an afternoon report that also showed 30 new confirmed cases of the virus in the county.
Harris said there had been 5,146 tests administered in the county with 3,705 negative results and 234 pending. The county has had 238 patients recover from the virus, a number that has not changed in a week.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack acknowledged the new death on his Facebook page and said, "I do not have further data beyond that and I extend my condolences to the family for their loss."
Mack said hospitalization data for Longview was unavailable on Thursday.
In Smith County, the Northeast Texas Health District on Thursday said 53 residents had newly tested positive for COVID-19 and that 156 patients were being treated for the virus in Tyler hospitals.
There have been 2,058 total confirmed cases in Smith County. The county has had 12 virus-related deaths.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Thursday announced nine new cases in his county and no new recoveries.
The county has 156 active cases, he said.