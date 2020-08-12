Public health officials this afternoon said two more Gregg County residents with COVID-19 had died as recoveries from the virus surged for the second day in a row, increasing by 69.
Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Wednesday the county had also added 14 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus for a cumulative total of 1,689.
The county has had 31 deaths, six of which were reported this week. Health officials on Sunday announced four deaths related to the virus. Recoveries from the virus have increased by 127 for the week for a total of 494.
The county has administered 6,800 tests with 4,903 negative results and 208 pending.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Wednesday announced an additional eight COVID-19 deaths in Smith County and 53 newly confirmed cases.
The deaths were Tyler men ages 46, 65 and 77 and women ages 66, 83 and 98. The deaths included a 78-year-old Lindale woman and a 99-year-old Bullard woman.
Smith County has had 34 virus-related deaths and 2,666 cumulative cases.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday said his county had just one newly confirmed case of the coronavirus for a total of 714.
Recoveries increased by eight and number 574 in total. The county has had 35 deaths related to the virus.
A free walk-up testing site began Tuesday at the Marshall Convention Center. Sims reported that 157 people were tested the first day. Testing is scheduled again 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.
“If you have symptoms or think you've been exposed, this is an easy way to find out if you have it,” Sims said.