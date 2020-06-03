Gregg County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced two more coronavirus-related deaths in the county along with five more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The two new fatalities bring the county’s death toll to nine just a day after the seventh fatality was announced. Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the county has now had 304 cumulative cases. A total of 2,384 tests have been administered in Gregg County with 1,949 negative results and 131 results pending.
Harris, however, said recoveries had increased from 66 to 77.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said the two additional deaths were patients who lived in the city limits, but he said he did not have further information.
"Please keep the families of those lost in your prayers," he said.
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said one of the deaths was a 97-year-old woman who lived in a nursing home. She died a couple of week ago, he said, but her death was not reported to the county until Wednesday. The other death was a 90-year-old man who got sick while at home and later died in the hospital. All previous deaths reported in the county were connected to nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
Browne said on Wednesday there were 23 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Gregg County.
The Department of State Health Services notified neighboring Harrison County on Wednesday of three new positive COVID-19 cases and 12 more recoveries.
“We are still waiting on the testing information from the nursing home,” County Judge Chad Sims advised in an afternoon update.
Of the 256 total positive cases for the county, 25 have resulted in deaths and 97 are recoveries, leaving 134 active cases.
Sims said Friday will be the last day for visitors to the courthouse and other county offices to be required to wear a face mask.
However, “you are still encouraged to wear a mask,” he said.
“Face masks will still be required in our courtrooms (District, County Court and Justice of the Peace courts),” Sims added.
Smith County coronavirus cases rose by three Wednesday for an active count of 34, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county’s general population total positive case count has reached 215.
In Smith County, there are 34 active coronavirus cases, 177 recovered patients and four coronavirus deaths.