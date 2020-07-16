Gregg County recorded more than a half-dozen new COVID-19 recoveries alongside 42 new cases Wednesday. On the same day, Smith County reported three deaths connected to the coronavirus and 69 new cases.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the cumulative case count has reached 941, up from 899 on Tuesday. Recoveries rose by 25 for a current total of 226.
The county’s virus death toll remained at 16.
For recovery data, Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said he’s been waiting to reach out to people a month after their positive test result instead of the minimal two weeks.
He said the county health department continues to have some difficulties getting in contact with people to determine if they are recovered. As of Wednesday, Browne still has been unable to contact about 20 people, he said.
Minimum requirements for recovery call for two weeks passing since someone’s diagnosis and the patient posting two negative results from polymerise chain reaction tests, with the second test taken at least 24 hours after the first, Browne said.
Another method to determine recovery is not having symptoms or using fever reducers two weeks after initial diagnosis, he said.
He said a person still exhibiting symptoms cannot be considered recovered.
Harris said 4,451 total tests had been administered in Gregg County as of Wednesday, with 3,341 negative results and 169 results pending.
Of the 42 new diagnoses, Browne said 13 came from community testing sites and 29 from emergency rooms, hospitals and community clinics.
Seventy-seven people were being treated for COVID-19 at Longview hospitals as of Wednesday, Browne said.
The Smith County COVID-19 death count saw its highest single-day increase on Wednesday, bringing total fatalities to 10.
The county also recorded 69 new cases for a total of 1,568, including 1,266 active cases and 294 recoveries, according to Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Within the month of July, six new virus-related deaths have been recorded, along with 924 new cases in Smith County, based on data from NET Health.
A 66-year-old Lindale woman was announced as the eighth death Wednesday afternoon, while the deaths of a 68-year-old Lindale woman and a 77-year-old Tyler man were recorded as ninth and 10th.
Only one of 69 newly diagnosed patients was tested at a free COVID-19 testing site managed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, while the remaining cases were laboratory-confirmed reports from hospitals and local community health clinics.
The number of East Texas patients being treated Wednesday at Tyler hospitals also reached a new record of 124, up seven since Tuesday.
In Harrison County, COVID-19 cases jumped by eight, while recoveries rose by seven on Wednesday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said one of the new diagnoses is from a long-term care facility.
The county’s case total stands at 471, which includes 32 deaths, 299 recoveries and 140 active cases. Upshur County has reported a total of 110 cases, including 61 recoveries and 49 active cases, according to the county’s website.
In Henderson County, six new cases were added for a total of 341. Twenty-four recoveries were reported on the same day for a total of 98. There have been five deaths.
Van Zandt County recorded five new cases and 15 recoveries. There are 221 cumulative cases, 50 recoveries and three deaths, NET Health reported.
Wood County added nine new cases and 12 recoveries. There are 163 total cases, including 83 recoveries and the deaths of five Winnsboro residents, according to NET Health.