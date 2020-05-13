The tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued its steady rise Tuesday as Gregg, Harrison, Smith and Panola counties all reported new diagnoses of the virus and at least two Northeast Texas counties reported one death each. Longview’s mayor and the Gregg County judge, however, expressed optimism after the first of a three-day mobile testing endeavor in the county.
Gregg County’s number of positive cases rose by two on Tuesday, while Harrison County posted eight new cases, Smith County listed seven and Panola County announced five.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported the two new COVID-19 cases brought the county’s total to 146.
He said 1,528 tests had been administered in the county as of Tuesday, with 1,260 negative results and 122 results pending. The county has recorded 54 recoveries and two deaths.
The increase of two cases on Tuesday comes a day after Harris announced the county’s highest single-day increase of 13 positive coronavirus diagnoses on Monday.
Tuesday in Gregg County also marked the first day of a free mobile COVID-19 testing site that opened at the Longview Fairgrounds. Testing will continue again from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday at the fairgrounds, 1123 Jaycee Drive.
Anyone wishing to be tested must preregister by going to txcovidtest.org or by calling (512) 883-2400.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said the Texas Army National Guard personnel conducting the testing were busy.
“I know they tested quite a few people, which is great. More testing brings comfort to those being tested, one way or the other,” he said. “(Monday) was a bad day – the biggest day we’ve had in positives – but that’s going to happen. I’m just hopeful that we will have more recoveries.”
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt also reported a busy day of coronavirus testing.
“It looks like (the mobile testing site) was a success. There were a number of appointments that were in place. We expect the same thing (today) and the next day,” he said. “We’re still in a fight, and we’ve just got to do everything we can to do the basics.”
Harrison, Smith
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims said the eight new cases in his county brought its total of COVID-19 cases to 197 on Tuesday.
“Thankfully, we have five more recoveries to report, totaling 25 recoveries,” Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update.
“Remove the recoveries and 11 fatalities, and we have 161 active cases,” he said.
According to data released by Marshall-Harrison County Health District, on Monday, 81 of Harrison County’s coronavirus cases are from long-term care facilities.
Sims encouraged all county residents to continue to help battle COVID-19 spread.
“Let’s all be diligent and keep working to make these numbers go down,” he said.
Sims said he expects the National Guard to deploy to the Marshall Convention Center again Saturday to conduct additional free testing for those displaying symptoms.
“I’ll let you know more about that as we get a little closer,” he said.
Mobile testing also began a three-day run Tuesday in Smith County at the East Texas State Fairgrounds in Tyler.
Coronavirus recoveries in Smith County on Tuesday rose by 19 to a total of 125, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The seven new COVID-19 cases in Smith County brought its cumulative tally to 185. The county has had four coronavirus-related deaths, and Tyler hospitals on Tuesday were treating 28 COVID-19 patients from East Texas.
Panola, Titus, Lamar
In Panola County, County Judge LeeAnn Jones said the additional five confirmed cases of COVID-19 brought her county’s total to 170 on Tuesday.
All the new cases were tested at the recent drive-thru testing site last week.
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee reported that county’s first coronavirus-related death on Tuesday.
“I am very sorry to let you know that Titus County has lost our first COVID-19 patient. With his family’s permission I am letting you know that his name is Juan Soto, husband of Cristina Lozano and father of Abril Soto and Claudia Soto,” Lee announced during his daily update on Facebook. “Please pray for this family during this difficult loss as the rest of the family is under quarantine and were unable to see Mr. Soto. I’m sure they will need help with a funeral and all of the other related matters.”
Titus County has recorded 41 cases of the novel coronavirus, Lee reported.
Lamar County also recorded another COVID-19 death on Tuesday, bringing that county’s death toll to six, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District. It also reported eight new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, increasing the total to 105.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 1,753 cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported by Tuesday evening, up from 1,678 a day earlier. Across the region, 62 total deaths had been reported Tuesday.