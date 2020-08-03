Residents who were looking forward to getting a funnel cake or a ferris wheel ride will have to wait a little longer after COVID-19 led to the cancellation of another local event — the Gregg County Fair.
Fair organizers on Monday announced that the fair, which had been scheduled for Sept. 11 to 19, would be canceled as they began to look toward 2021.
Longtime Gregg County Fair General Manager Bill Clay said the decision to cancel is probably the best decision they could have made, given the circumstances.
“We were hoping it (the number of COVID cases) would turn around,” Clay said. “This way we keep everybody safe.”
Clay, who has been in the position for about the past 36 years, said to his knowledge the fair had never before been canceled.
The Miss Gregg County contest has also been canceled. The next fair is scheduled for Sept. 10 to 18 in 2021.
“We work on this for 12 months out of the year, so it’s kind of sad,” Clay said. “Hang in there with us; we’ll all get through it.”
The fair, which began in 1949, would have celebrated its 71st year next month.
The event joins a lengthening list of major events in Longview and surrounding areas that have been canceled as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
East Texas State Fair organizers announced in July that the fair, scheduled to start Sept. 24, was canceled to protect the health and safety of guests, partners and staff.
Great Texas Balloon Race organizers in April made the decision to cancel the competition, which was scheduled for June 19 to 21 — a month earlier in the year than in races past.
Longview has been celebrating its Sesquicentennial throughout 2021, but some events have been rescheduled or changed in response to the spread of COVID-19. Longview’s 150th celebration parade, dubbed the Grand Sesquicentennial Trek, has been rescheduled twice and is now set for April 17.
The chance was announced in June when Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien said several factors played into the decision to postpone a second time, saying parade participants were contacting her about concerns.
“They were apprehensive, because they had children in their entry or older folks, and I got a sense they were unsure about participating,” she said. “I want it to be a good experience.”