Gregg County now has six confirmed positive cases of the new coronavirus.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced the new case on his Facebook page.
It came on a day when Harrison County announced two new cases, bringing that county’s total to three. The announcement came along with a shelter-at-home order for the county and the city of Marshall.
Panola and Wood counties on Tuesday also announced the first confirmed cases in each of those counties.
Gregg County’s sixth case of COVID-19 also was announced the same day Gilmer issued a disaster declaration after a confirmed case was announced Monday within its city limits.
Gregg County and the cities of Longview and Kilgore remain under shelter-at-home orders.
Mack said he would give a more formal report about the county's newest case later today.