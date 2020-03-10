Several people in Gregg County are under monitor for the new coronavirus, authorities say, after the first positive case of the disease locally was confirmed Monday.
In a news conference Tuesday, Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said health officials don't know how long the number of people contracting the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, will trend higher.
"We’re on a defensive position right now," Brown said. "There is no way you can be proactive about it. We don't have a vaccination. We don’t have an antiviral that works on this. We have to practice good management of trying to prevent spread."
Browne's words came less than 24 hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that a male Gregg County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
The man presented to a Christus Good Shepherd Health System emergency room on March 3. After evaluation, tests were sent to a CDC lab in Atlanta on Thursday and were returned as positive for the disease Monday afternoon.
People who came into contact with the man "are being observed, and a lot of them are now in isolation," Browne said.
The period of COVID-19 incubation from exposure to development lasts from two days to 14 days, which means that a person who is contagious can encounter a significant number of people, Browne said, "and so that is not good."
While a person with influenza might get sick within a day or two of contagion, COVID-19 comes with a two-week window.
"If anyone is under observation, they are having to contact us daily and report to us, so there may not be another health care person right in that house, but we are talking to them daily — and actually several times a day — to make sure everything is well."
Area health, government and public safety officials stressed at least two points in a news conference Tuesday — that good hygiene is the most effective way to keep the disease from spreading and that East Texas and the U.S. have seen and overcame past threats such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, better known as SARS, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, better known as MERS, which are also coronaviruses.
"We all have to take care of each other," County Judge Bill Stoudt said. "We all have to be communicating to each other. We all have to be open and transparent about this issue, and that’s why we’re having this press conference."
Additional information about the disease and weekly updates are being added to Gregg County's website, co.gregg.tx.us , Stoudt said.
As of Tuesday, about 116,000 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed worldwide, with about 8,000 deaths and more than 60,000 people who have recovered, Browne said. In the U.S., at least 761 cases had been confirmed, with 27 deaths.
"The death rate and everything is very low actually," he said, "and those are people we know of. Of course, who knows what’s going on in every country."
While the situation is serious, people forget about other illnesses such as influenza that have been far deadlier, he said.
"There are some more illnesses out there that have done more damage than this one, but we don’t know," Browne said, "and that’s what bothers people. The unknown is what terrifies people, and I understand that.
"We have fought the meningitis outbreak of the 1990s. We’ve had the Ebola scare, the SARS scare, the hurricanes — we’ve all did that, and this group of people that we work with," Browne said, flanked by officials and health authorities, "some of them are new, but they’ve all been phenomenal to work with, and so I’d say we’ve been tried and true through this stuff and able to combat things when we’ve needed to.
"This," he said, "is just another thing to be combating."
What to do and not do
If someone feels sick, that person needs to be home, officials said.
In more recent years, employers have eased up on asking sick employees to come to the workplace, Browne said, as they've become more understanding that ill, contagious workers who come to work can spread illness to coworkers, which ultimately puts a strain on the company.
Anyone who thinks they could have the virus should remain home and, in some cases, be isolated until tests are returned from the lab showing that they are negative for COVID-19, he said.
Browne is telling everyone to quit touching their faces and practice good hygiene.
"If you get something on your hands, do not bring it up to your face. That’s how you get things," he said.
The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, the usual respiratory symptoms, muscle aches, pains — mimic influenza.
"That's what makes it difficult to sort people," Browne said. "One of the biggest key things is the 6-foot rule. If you can stay away from people 6 feet, if they’re coughing and stuff, you minimize your cough droplet. The more you touch objects and things like that, the more you’re going to catch it."
Maintain clean surroundings, he said.
"The biggest issue is trying to do cleaning, cleaning, cleaning and just decrease the amount of viral load, and that works for influenza, that works for this and almost any virus," Browne said.
He also said to think twice before traveling.
"Certainly, everyone understands that traveling overseas is not necessarily a great idea," Browne said. "The big countries that they’re screening are China, Iran, Italy and South Korea, but it is in almost every country now. It’s everywhere, and those are the big places, but you just need to be careful."
Dr. Mark Anderson, chief medical officer with Christus Good Shepherd, said the emergency department's staff is trained on how to deal with patients who present symptoms, including using isolation and protective measures to prevent transmission of the disease both to health care workers and to other patients.
Because of that, Christus personnel both in the emergency department and in the main hospital use all CDC-recommended guidelines and personal protective equipment along with isolation precautions, he said.
"Again, this is something we’ve dealt with for many, many years going back to when we were worried about Ebola, which it never spread in the community, influenza, which we deal with every year, to common cough and colds and tuberculosis," Anderson said.
"In our hospitals, we can provide isolation spaces that are away from other patients not within the normal hospital traffic, and our associates are again trained to prevent spread of the disease outside the patient’s room and into the hospital, so our hospital is a safe place to care for patients no matter what condition they have," he said. "It continues to be to this day regardless of the fact that we’ve had one of these now diagnosed with COVID-19 come through our system."
Anyone who thinks they might have COVID-19 should give pause before they "just jump up and go to the emergency room," Browne said. Instead, the person should call the emergency room or their primary care physician and discuss the situation.
"If they think you need to be seen, there’s ways to get you in there to minimize contact," Browne said, "and again that goes back to what I just said — try to keep people away from people. ... Some of the screening, we can do it over the phone and even in the office."
Any patient who tests positive for COVID-19 will be monitored for 14 days and isolated, then another test will be administered, he said. The patient's test results after that 14-day period must come back negative for the disease before they are totally released to the population.
"We’re trying to isolate, or you can call quarantine, at home. It’s probably safer than trying to quarantine them in the hospital, because there’s too many people in the hospital that" can come into contact, Browne said. "The biggest issue we have to worry about, though, is some of these people can get into a very severe distress syndrome in their lungs where they really suddenly deteriorate, but if we can keep people away from everybody, then I think that that’s the best idea."
Anderson said he tells his family — and thus is telling the public — to wash their hands or wipe them with an alcohol-based hand cleaner frequently, particularly when out in public places and touching doorknobs, shopping carts or other things.
Meanwhile, the wait time on test results is expected to shorten to about a day now that a public health lab opened Monday in Tyler.
The lab, at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, is capable of conducting 100 tests on a weekly basis, but staff are working to increase that capacity as testing supplies become more readily available, a UT spokesperson said Tuesday.
Before this week, the wait time was at least 72 hours because tests were sent out of state to CDC labs.
The key people to worry about are those over the age of 60 or who have a compromised immune system, authorities said.
"If you are a cancer patient (and) you’re on some of the chemotherapy or immuno-modulators for certain diseases that decrease your immune system, you are more prone to catching this," Browne said.
"Those people need to be very careful," he said. "I mentioned the other day, if you’ve got someone in a nursing home, you almost need to ignore them, because everyone doesn’t need to come into these nursing homes when you potentially could have gotten sick, and then now they’ve got a susceptible population."
COVID-19 has no specific treatment. Hopefully, people get over the disease, Browne said, but even before there were vaccines for influenza, "people would run their course, generally."
Authorities have hope that the spread of COVID-19 will slow during the summer months when people are less often cooped up inside buildings and are in not such close proximity to each other, though Browne called it an educated hope.
As the temperature increases, other coronaviruses such as influenza have shown to spread at a lower frequency, Browne said.
Still, the COVID-19 already has affected events such as the canceling of the annual South by Southwest festival last week in Austin. How it will impact upcoming festivals and events that encourage gatherings of people remains to be seen, but Browne said he believes that until the current trend reverses, a lot of events will be canceled or people won't show up.
"If by May 1 or June 1, we’re hardly having any outbreak, it would be much more likely that it would be safe going to those things, but time will tell," he said. "Again, we’re dealing with something new, and so it’s kind of hard to say this is what it’s going to do."