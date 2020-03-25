A mandatory shelter-at-home order has been issued for Gregg County residents as two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the county, making its total three. The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
The news came Wednesday, as neighboring Smith County reported the region's first coronavirus-related death and the tally of cases there jumped to 16, and just a day after officials in Gregg County had asked for voluntary compliance with such an order to slow the spread of the virus.
"It was recommended, now it's mandatory," Stoudt said of the order, which is set to continue through 11:59 p.m. April 9.
Tuesday, he and Longview Mayor Andy Mack had made clear that another confirmed case in the county would trigger a mandatory order.
The three active cases in Gregg County include the patient who initially tested positive March 9. A re-test after two weeks showed he was still infected, Stoudt said. The list now also includes his wife, with whom he's been in isolation.
The third case, like the first, is travel-related. Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said that meant all three Gregg County case are travel related.
"There's been no community spread" cases, he said.
However, Harris called "highly likely" the probability community spread is occurring, which means the virus is being passed between residents of the county. That likelihood is in part because of what is known about the latest case.
"The new one is a gentleman who is a truck driver who had been to New Jersey and has tested positive," he said. The patient lives with his wife, four children and one other adult. All are being tested.
"We don't know where these people have been or what they've been doing," Harris said of the new case, who first presented at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview on March 11 but was sent home. "He went back to the ER on the 15th and that's when they tested him."
In a news release, Stoudt said testing availability is still "very limited."
"Health authorities believe that as more tests become obtainable, the number of cases will increase," he said.
As of noon Wednesday, a total of 70 people in Gregg County had been tested for coronavirus. Of those, 27 tests returned negative results, three were confirmed positive, and the results of 40 were pending.
As part of the shelter-at-home provisions, the county statement said, all residents should shelter at their place of residence except for those engaged in essential activities and business.
"Additionally, to the extent individuals use shared indoor or outdoor space, they should maintain social distancing of at least six feet," it said. "Travel into and out of the county is still allowed to perform essential activities, operate essential businesses, or maintain governmental functions."
Stoudt said all essential business are "strongly encouraged" to remain open.
"However, even essential businesses are encouraged to determine essential staff necessary to operate and to send non-essential staff home," he said. "To the greatest extent feasible, essential businesses shall comply with social distancing requirements."
The list of businesses defined as essential include those that provide essential goods and services for the community. It includes health care, grocery stores, gas stations, hardware stores, banks, laundromats, transportation, media, construction and several others detailed within the order.
According to the order, a person who knowingly or intentionally violates the order commits an offense that's punishable by a fine of as much as $1,000 and/or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days. Also, each day or portion of a day such a violation continues shall constitute a separate offense.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order that limited public gatherings to 10 people and closed restaurants for dine-in service, bars, gyms and schools, among other restrictions.
Gregg County Pct. 1 Commissioner Darryl Primo said he would rather the county didn't have to take the step, but that he supports the mandatory shelter-at-home order.
The decision was data-driven, he said, and prevents "patchwork" measures around the county.
"We're all in uncharted waters," he said, explaining the county was balancing the needs of business with the desire to protect residents' health and safety.
Gregg County's mandatory order came as Smith County, its neighbor to the west, announced the region's first coronavirus-related death: A 91-year-old man who had COVID-19.
Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts said the patient died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Roberts made the announcement during a press conference with Tyler Mayor Martin Heines, Tyler City Manager Edward Broussard, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and UT Health East Texas Dr. Jeffrey L. Levin.
Roberts also said Smith County’s confirmed cases had jumped to 16.
“The one death is included in the 16,” he said.
Heines urged residents to stay home and observe social distancing and common sense when interacting in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The new cases brought the number in Northeast Texas to 27, with Upshur County having its first confirmed case after two earlier cases were mis-classified there, and Rusk County adding one, making its total two. Here's a county-by-county look at cases in the Longview area, according to the daily count from NET Health:
Bowie: 1
Cass: 1
Gregg: 3
Hopkins: 1
Morris: 1
Rusk: 2
Smith: 16, 1 death
Upshur: 1
Van Zandt: 1
The text of a press release about the order posted on the city of Longview website is below:
To assist with answering questions about the Coronavirus, the City of Longview has established a Coronavirus hotline at 903-237-1215. The hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., seven days a week.