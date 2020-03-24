Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt urged people on Tuesday to take seriously a call for county residents to voluntarily shelter at home.
Gregg County has had one confirmed case of COVID-19 to date, but 23 tests results are still pending. However, Gregg County is surrounded by counties with positive cases.
Stoudt said the call to voluntarily shelter at home was taken in part because Gregg County is “sitting in the middle of a hot spot.”
“That’s what Gregg County is,” he said, and suggested the low number of positive tests in Gregg County is related to the limited availability of testing and the slow process to get back results.
“We believe we need to address the situation as though there are multiple confirmed cases already in our county,” Stoudt said, adding that it’s important for each person to take personal responsibility.
“We’re fighting an enemy we can’t see,” he said, and the county is working to get more testing and personal protective equipment for medical workers.
The order is in place for at least the next two weeks, through April 7.
The call to voluntarily shelter at home came during a 1 p.m. press conference Tuesday at the Gregg County Courthouse, with Stoudt, County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne and Longview Mayor Andy Mack making clear the order could be made mandatory well before April 7 as cases mount.
A statement from the city of Longview says:
"As part of the shelter-at-home provisions, all individuals should shelter at their place of residence, except for essential activities and business. Additionally, to the extent individuals use shared indoor or outdoor space, they should maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. All travel, except essential travel and essential activities, is discouraged.
"The Shelter-at-Home guidelines also direct businesses, except Essential Businesses, to cease all activities except minimum basic operations. All Essential Businesses are strongly encouraged to remain open."
Another city statement said the order means residents may:
"Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store.
Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities.
Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first).
Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru.
Care for or support a friend or family member.
Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others in the community.
Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary.
Help someone to get necessary supplies.
Go to work for an essential business."
This is a developing story. Check back to news-journal.com for updates, and see Wednesday's editions of the News-Journal for the complete story.