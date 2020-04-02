The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office reports an inmate hospitalized during the past week has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said in a statement that the inmate has required outside medical treatment multiple times a week throughout his confinement due to a medical condition. The inmate was released from the hospital and was being taken to the Smith County Jail to be housed in a special cell.
Cerliano said the staff handling the inmate are outfitted in PPE. Gregg County has shared the necessary PPE with Smith County to so the staff at both facilities would be protected according to guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cerliano said the inmate was jailed on a "serious violent felony" charge awaiting trial. The inmate's name has not been released.
During the past two weeks, Cerliano said the inmate has needed hospitalizations in addition to those related to treatment for his medical condition. It was not immediately clear if the inmate remained in the hospital. Cerliano did not say which hospital treated the inmate. He also would not reveal the inmate's gender or if the inmate was in the North or South Jail.
The Gregg and Smith County Sheriff's offices developed a joint plan to house inmates who tested positive for COVID-19, Cerliano said. It was put in place as the coronavirus began to have an impact in the region. The Gregg County inmate who tested positive put the first step of the plan in place.
The inmate will be housed in a "negative pressure cell," a room that has ventilation that is depressurized, meaning it uses negative pressure to allow air to flow into the room but not out of it. It prevents the spread of illness from cell to cell.
Smith County Jail, which was built about five years ago, has the negative pressure room. Gregg County Jail, which was occupied in 1982, does not.
In Gregg County, the Sheriff's Office has started a medical screening process for staff, Cerliano said, in addition to a regular medical screening for new arrests. High-traffic communal inmate areas are required to be sanitized every two hours to protect inmates and staff.
A jail staff member had symptoms of the new coronavirus and was tested. The test came back negative, Cerliano said.
The news comes on a day when Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said there were three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and that two of them involved community spread.
The total confirmed cases in Gregg County is now 10.
"We’ve gone from travel to community, so it’s a lot more contagious," he said. "We knew this was going to happen. It just means that people are going to need to be even more diligent as far as restricting their movements."
"People need to be really more cautious to trying to distance yourself," Browne said. "We’re at a different level of alertness and a different level of contagion."
Browne also stressed the importance of washing hands with soap and warm water often.
