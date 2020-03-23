A lack of necessary materials is limiting coronavirus testing in Gregg County, Judge Bill Stoudt said.
"Hopefully it will be ramping up," Stoudt said Monday. "The sooner we can test people the doctors recommend testing the better."
Testing is being done in Tyler and is limited, he said, adding that he hopes to see testing increase in the entire region.
"The problem we’re having right now is the testing kit itself, as well as the personal protection equipment people use, which is the jackets and face masks and all those," Stoudt said. "We are in a very short supply of those. So, until we get all that beefed up, we really can’t do all that testing without that."
But even if the county acquired more supplies such as kits, protective jackets and clear helmets/face masks, only people who fit the criteria set by medical professionals would be tested, he said.
Criteria include a persistent cough, difficulty breathing and respiratory distress.
Stoudt also said drive-thru testing for Gregg County residents similar to what is available in larger, metro areas also is an issue of available supplies, and the criteria for testing still would apply.
Suppliers are mostly sending safety products to "hot spots" such as Houston as well as locations in New York and California, he said. The county did find a supplier in Victoria for medical gowns.
The judge spoke Monday after Gregg County commissioners extended a county declaration disaster for another two weeks in an effort to mitigate the coronavirus.
Gregg County still had one confirmed case of the virus as of Monday morning, Stoudt said. The patient's mandated quarantine time has expired, and Stoudt said the patient is being tested again.
The extension of the declaration gives Stoudt and Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne the ability to make decisions in the best interest of the county on managing the coronavirus, officials said.
The best way to mitigate the spread of the virus is to lower the chances of exposure, Stoudt said. People must take the situation seriously and need to avoid groups of 10 or more and going out in public, he added.
On Friday, a three-phase plan for the county was approved that lists mitigation strategies county leadership can take to protect people at risk for severe illness from the virus, health care workers and those involved in the county’s critical infrastructure.
Stoudt said the county is in Phase 2, which includes banning social gatherings to 10 or fewer people and closing restaurant dining rooms, bars, gyms and other gathering venues.
Phase 3 would include a mandatory closure of schools and day cares and shelter in place protocols. Schools already are closed through April 3, which was mandated by Gov. Greg Abbott.
That phase would be enacted if there is evidence of widespread community transmission of the virus.
Stoudt said he wishes he "had that crystal ball" that could tell him if the county's defensive measures will completely contain the virus.
"Take this very seriously. We’ll get through it," he said. "It’s going to take an effort on our part to try to slow down this continual environment to stop it.