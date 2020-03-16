Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Mayor Andy Mack today declared a local state of disaster and public health emergency in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.
A declaration Stoudt signed this morning, reads “As Gregg County judge, I have concerns regarding inappropriate accommodations for an influx of local Covid-19 patients, personal protective equipment shortages for emergency response personnel and the potential for the escalating spread of the disease in pandemic form.”
The wording to the declarations is nearly identical.
The declarations were set to take effect immediately and remain in effect for less than a week, per state government code, unless it is continued.
The declaration signed by Stoudt says it is necessary to protect the health of Gregg County residents with the disease already in the county.
A positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed March 9 in Gregg County.
According to the order, Stoudt's signature activates the Gregg County Emergency Management plan and allows him to control entrance to and exit from the county.
"That's just a list of things I can do if I have to," Stoudt said in reference to that line and others in the declaration. "We're far from that."
Mack's declaration puts into place the Longview Emergency Plan.