A 90-year-old nursing home resident who had been sick for about a month became Gregg County’s 11th COVID-19 death early Monday, while both Smith and Titus counties saw double-digit gains in numbers of cases.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the man who died had been hospitalized at one point but had been placed on hospice care and had gone to a nursing home. Health officials have said that if older people recover from the illness, it typically takes them a month to do so.
“We’re seeing that in younger people, too, that it’s taking them a month to get over it, to where they no longer have it, to where they’re no longer contagious,” Browne said.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported that Gregg County also posted an increase of four cases of COVID-19 on Monday, boosting its cumulative total to 325.
Harris said 2,509 total tests had been administered in the county as of Monday, with 2,070 results returning negative and 114 results pending.
The county also recorded three new recoveries Monday, raising that total to 89.
The state is offering free testing this week in Longview, Kilgore and Tatum, and the Longview Fire Department spent the past week conducting required testing at Gregg County nursing homes.
Browne said he isn’t certain when all of those test results would be reported.
He said that since May 1, Gregg County has added 70 nursing home cases of the virus compared with 100 cases in the general public, outside of nursing homes.
“I thought it was going to show more — a whole bunch more — in the nursing homes, but the community has continued to go right along,” Browne said.
Gregg County could see another “bounce” in numbers, though, as nursing home tests are reported, he said.
“We obviously still have a lot of (COVID-19) spread in Gregg County. We’re not out of the woods in any way, shape or form,” Browne said. “I just wish people would be more careful when they’re out. I just don’t want them to spread it to the older patients or to anybody else that might have another medical condition that might not survive it.”
Most people survive COVID-19, he said.
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee reported that 13 more diagnoses of coronavirus had been made in the county as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The new positive test results push his county’s cumulative total to 629 cases.
In his daily Facebook update Monday morning, Lee said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission also reported 199 recoveries in the county as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The county has had three deaths.
In addition, Titus Regional Medical Center reported it was treating one patient for COVID-19 on Monday.
“They are not on a ventilator,” Lee wrote of the one patient. “Remarkable, in light of our cumulative numbers.”
On May 22, just more than two weeks ago, the hospital had reported it was treating 19 patients for the virus.
In Smith County, coronavirus cases rose by 12 on Monday, to reach a total of 235 cases, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county has marked 183 recoveries and has had four deaths from COVID-19. It now has 48 active cases.
In Rusk County, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported an increase of four cases, bumping that county’s total to 64.
The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management late Monday showed on Facebook that the county has logged 38 recoveries, and it has had two deaths from the virus.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported his county’s numbers had not changed Monday.
“Great news again,” Sims wrote in his daily Facebook update. “No new cases to report today.”
He said the county’s cumulative total remained at 258 on Monday, with 127 recoveries and 105 active cases. The county has had 26 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.
“This is a time to be thankful for a slowdown in our cases, but it’s not time to ease up on being safe,” Sims wrote. “I encourage everyone: please continue good hygiene. Wear a face mask when appropriate, use hand sanitizer or, better yet, soap and water when available. If you’ve been to town, make washing your hands the first thing you do when you get home. Let’s keep the pressure on and push these numbers down.”
Across the 25-East Texas county region, at least 3,648 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Monday evening, up from 3,601 the day before. The regional death toll rose Monday to 148, one more than Sunday.