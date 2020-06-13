Gregg County health officials adjusted the way they count COVID-19 cases on Friday, sending the cumulative total plummeting on a day when the county recorded its 12th death from the virus and gained one new case amid all the adjustments.
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the latest fatality from the novel coronavirus was a nursing home resident who died early Friday morning.
“They were positive for COVID and died of cardiac issues we felt that was probably a COVID death, not just a normal heart attack,” he said.
In a shift in the way the county reports coronavirus cases, Browne said authorities decided Friday to remove the number of positive diagnoses among jail inmates from the county’s total.
Doing so meant the county went from a total of 335 cases on Thursday down to 284 on Friday.
“What we decided to do is say, ‘OK, everyone else is doing it this way,’ which is take the jail population out,” Browne said. “We’re going to quit quoting jail populations as part of the county, because everybody else is not doing that, and we’re trying to be consistent.”
Browne said including inmates had made sense to him.
“The way I thought is that they were in the county, they should be counted, but every other county around here doesn’t agree with that,” he said. ”So to be consistent, I’m going to start reporting without the jail.”
County Judge Bill Stoudt said he had agreed with Browne that inmates should be included in county totals.
“Evidently, we were the only ones doing it,” Stoudt said Friday. “(The Northeast Texas Health Department) notified us today that they were not including the jail numbers. I quite frankly don’t understand why they’re not including the jail numbers. Right now with the census, their address is the jail. We’ve been taking them all along. I don’t understand that, maybe NET Health will put the jails in a different category.”
Browne also said the county recorded one new positive case.
“They were put in the hospital with a fever and found out as they were being discharged,” he said. “They’re not sick enough to require hospitalization.”
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported 22 new recoveries on Friday, pushing the county’s recovery total to 111.
Browne said 19 of the recoveries were residents in one nursing home.
“I guess the things put in place took care of the issue,” he said. Outbreaks had been reported in three Gregg County nursing homes.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said he was happy to hear about the recoveries.
“The good thing is we’re getting the recoveries. That’s a good statistic. I’m not asking why. I’m just thankful,” Mack said. “It’s fantastic that that age group is able to recover. I think it’s miraculous, and I hope we see more and more of that.”
Harris said 2,598 total tests for the coronavirus had been administered in the county as of Friday, with 2,203 results returning negative and 111 results pending.
Browne said Longview hospitals on Friday were treating 29 COVID-19 patients, a number that has held steady for several days.
The Gregg County Jail’s daily report Friday to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards showed 47 inmates and three jailers had tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, one inmate is awaiting test results, and one jailer is being quarantined pending results.
Stoudt said he doesn’t think the separation of the numbers reveals any new information about the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community.
“No, I think it is what it is,” he said. “The virus is still continuing to be transferred, and whether you separate the jail or not, it was transferred into the jail from the community. We will continue to be vigilant. Coronavirus is still alive and well in East Texas, regardless of the jail.”
Gregg County’s neighbor to the west, Smith County, recorded its largest spike of COVID-19 this week with 14 new cases on Friday.
Since Monday, 48 cases have been reported in the county, according to NET Health.
The new cases boost the county’s cumulative total to 271. The district also cited two new recoveries, making that total 185.
Smith County now has 82 active cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths.
Tyler hospitals on Friday were treating 38 East Texas patients for COVID-19, marking a drop of one from Thursday.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported four new cases, raising his county’s total to 267.
Sims also cited two new recoveries, bringing that total to 164. The county has 77 active cases and has recorded 26 deaths from the virus.
“I hope you all can enjoy some time outside this weekend,” Sims wrote Friday in his daily Facebook update. “Remember to keep those hands clean and to be cautious around the elderly.”
In Lamar County, two new cases of the virus bumped that county’s total to 165, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
The county has recorded 108 recoveries and has had 11 deaths from the virus.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 3,868 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Friday evening, up from 3,860 the day before. The death toll rose Friday to 150, an increase of one from Thursday.
Across Texas, with the number of people hospitalized for the new coronavirus continuing to climb, Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday there’s “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state.”
One of the reasons, he said in an interview with television station KYTX in Tyler, is “because we have so many hospital beds available to anybody who gets ill.”
The state reported Friday that the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Texas has increased to a new peak of 2,166. That came after three days of record highs this week — reaching 2,153 hospitalized patients Wednesday — and a one-day dip Thursday to 2,008.
Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new daily confirmed cases of the virus also continues to climb. It reached an all-time high of 1,724 on Friday.
Asked about positive test numbers Friday, Abbott said he’s “concerned, but not alarmed.” He noted that testing has gone up across the state and that increased testing efforts in prisons and other high-risk areas are helping drive the higher numbers.
But as the reopening of businesses continues — as of Friday, restaurants in Texas are allowed to operate at 75% capacity, and almost all businesses can operate at 50% capacity — Abbott and other state officials have kept a close eye on the situation in Texas hospitals.
The number of available beds is seen as a key gauge for the state’s ability to handle a potential surge in coronavirus cases, and Abbott has said the hospitalization rate is a benchmark he’s closely monitoring. That number has trended slowly downward since April and was just more than 8% on Friday.
State officials and local hospital leaders have expressed confidence in their capacities. The state is reporting a total of 1,502 available beds in intensive care units and 5,814 available ventilators. More than 14,000 hospital beds are available across Texas, according to state figures.
The Texas Medical Center in Harris County, for instance, reported on its website Thursday that it has 207 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. It rated that number — less than 15% of its base capacity and less than 8% of its surge capacity, though that doesn’t take into account people in the hospital for other reasons — as “no concern.” At the Harris Health System, which includes the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital and Ben Taub Hospital, a spokesperson said this week there has been a slight uptick in cases, but they are mostly “holding steady” for now.
Dallas County reported more than 370 people hospitalized Friday morning for the second day in a row. Cases in a hospital or an acute care setting had previously been hovering between 300 and 350.
And in San Antonio, city officials reported 122 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday night. Officials at Baptist Health System, Methodist Healthcare and University Hospital said this week that they were not immediately concerned about their capacity levels.
In a later TV interview with WOAI in San Antonio, Abbott acknowledged an increase in hospitalizations in that city.
”However, for every person in a hospital bed, there are 10 open, available hospital beds available for them,” he said. “So there’s plenty of hospital capacity to be able to deal with COVID-19.”
David Lakey, the state’s former top public health official, described Abbott’s tone as “appropriate.” He said the state needs to keep watching the numbers closely, but also keep them in perspective and not overreact.
“Our starting point right now is much better than most states,” he said. “The number of cases per million for Texas is less than half the average for the nation. The number of deaths per million, at least the national average, is five times that of which Texas has.”
In the television interview, Abbott urged people to still take precautions.
“There is this need, however, and that is, every single one of your viewers, they have the total ability themselves to make sure they do not get COVID-19,” he said. “It is their choice about whether or not they are gonna go out and congregate with others or go to a store, whatever it is they may want to do. It is incumbent upon every individual in Texas to make sure that they are doing all they can not to get or transmit COVID-19 as we do open up the economy. You have your own control of whether or not you will be getting this disease.”
Lakey echoed those comments, saying that if members of the public avoid crowded areas, wash their hands and wear masks, then governments and businesses will be able to proceed with reopening. Abbott has encouraged the wearing of masks but banned local authorities from implementing orders that impose fines for not wearing masks.
“If we don’t do those things, then, at some time, they may need to take a step backwards,” Lakey said.
But Austin Mayor Steve Adler pointed to the increase in hospitalizations in Austin since Memorial Day weekend as a reason for being cautious about allowing businesses to reopen.
“We said that the alarms would go off when we got to a place where we had 20 new hospital admittances as a seven-day daily average,” he said. “Today we have 29, which is giving us a seven-day average of 17. Just a week and a half ago, we were between eight and 10.”
Adler warned that if hospitals reach capacity, the quality of care will suffer — not only for COVID-19 patients, but for everyone.
”So we have to really try to avoid that surge if we can,” he said.
Sustaining reopening will require people to continue social distancing and wearing face masks, he said.
”And the fact that it seems as if fewer people are doing that over time, I really do think it’s putting at risk our ability to be able to sustain the reopening of the economy,” he said. “And I think people need to hear that and internalize that.”
Adler also said Abbott is sending mixed signals by making recommendations about how people can stop the spread but not issuing any enforceable requirements.
”It sounds almost like it doesn’t really matter. If the governor is not going to enforce it, then I sure would hope that he would allow local jurisdictions to decide to enforce it, if that’s something that they want to do locally,” Adler said.