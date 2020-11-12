Gregg County has postponed jury trials because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway said the decision was made by judges along with guidance from the Gregg County Health Department.
Prospective jurors who had received a summons for Monday are no longer required to appear.
Jury selection is set to resume Nov. 30.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said Wednesday that there were steep increases to a level of “substantial” community spread of COVID-19 in Gregg, Smith, Rains, Wood and Van Zandt counties.
Gregg County’s rate for this past Wednesday through Tuesday was deemed substantial at 42.99. The number is an increase of more than 20 from the previous week’s 22.59, which showed a moderate level of community spread.
