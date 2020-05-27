Gregg County reported 41 new positive diagnoses of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 39 of those cases coming from the Gregg County Jail.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post Tuesday announced the results of a testing effort that included all staff and inmates at the North and South Jails on May 19-20.
The sheriff’s office wrote that all inmates from the South Jail, located in the Gregg County Courthouse, tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
The office wrote that 38 inmates from the North Jail, located across from the courthouse at 101 W. Whaley St., tested positive for the virus.
One jailer tested positive, the sheriff’s office wrote.
The Gregg County Jail’s daily report for Tuesday to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards shows the county’s number of inmates who have tested positive now totals 43.
The report shows the number of jailers who have tested positive now totals two. It shows 114 test results pending.
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said none of the inmates from the screening last week showed symptoms.
“The interesting thing is they were all asymptomatic,” he said. “That kind of should maybe make people understand that there’s a lot of people walking around who don’t know they have it, and they could be spreading it. Nobody knew they had anything, but they could theoretically spread it.”
Browne said screenings, such as those in the jails and that have taken place recently in nursing homes, “make the numbers go up crazily,” but officials still will try to prevent spread of the virus.
“The jail is hardest,” he said. “Isolating people is not easy.”
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris on Tuesday reported the 41 additional cases pushed Gregg County’s cumulative total to 245.
Browne said the two new COVID-19 cases that were not from the jail stemmed from community spread.
“One for sure is in the hospital,” he said. “I don’t think the other one is.”
Harris said 2,061 total tests had been administered in the county as of Tuesday, with 1,669 negative results and 147 results pending.
The county also recorded three more recoveries Tuesday, bumping that total to 61. The county has had five deaths from the virus.
Browne discussed the difficulties county health officials are having with recording recoveries.
“Some people are not returning phone calls when I call them, and sometimes when I call them, they say, ‘Well, I’m going to go get a test.’ Even if I think they’re OK, I wait on the test,” he said. “The ones I did talk to are feeling well, for the most part. Some are still short of breath, but most are feeling well.”
Reaching the patients who have tested positive has proved to be tricky, Browne said.
“I’m just trying to get the ones I can get. Some, we can’t get a hold of them,” he said. “When I do get a hold of people, they’re all very courteous and appreciative but just getting them to return my initial call sometimes is difficult.”
In Titus County, the Texas Department of State Health Services showed 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, boosting that county’s total to 321. The county has had two deaths from the virus.
Titus County Judge Brian Lee in an update Tuesday on Facebook said that “about half” of the results are complete from voluntary May 19-20 testing of employees at the Pilgrim’s chicken processing plant in Mount Pleasant, along with the remaining results from mobile testing offered by the state May 9.
“Preliminary numbers are 160 positive,” Lee wrote, “however, these will not all be Titus County, but will also include some other surrounding county residents.”
Titus Regional Medical Center reported Tuesday morning that it was treating 12 patients for the coronavirus, down by seven patients from Friday morning.
Three Northeast Texas counties each recorded one death on Tuesday.
One of those counties was Henderson County, which logged its first COVID-19-related death.
According to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, an Athens resident died because of the virus. The county’s cumulative total of cases is 56, and it has had 25 recoveries.
Lamar County added one coronavirus death on Tuesday, increasing that toll now to 10, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
The health district said eight of the deaths are associated with Paris Healthcare Center, while two are unrelated.
The county also added two new positive diagnoses of the virus, raising the total to 136, the health district said. Seven cases are travel related, and 129 came from community spread, the district said. Lamar County has posted 46 recoveries.
Harrison County also experienced one virus-related death on Tuesday, according to the state health department, giving that county a total of 24 deaths.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, in his daily update on Facebook, said the county recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, leaving the county with a cumulative total of 234. Sims said the county marked four new recoveries, making total 71.
Smith County reported one new coronavirus case Tuesday, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, for a total of 199 positive diagnoses.
The county had no new recoveries Tuesday, leaving recoveries at 152.
Smith County now has 43 active cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths.
Tyler hospitals on Tuesday were treating 31 patients from East Texas for the coronavirus, down by six since Friday.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 2,585 positive cases had been confirmed as of Tuesday evening, up from 2,490 the day before. The death toll had increased to 117 on Tuesday, five more than Monday.