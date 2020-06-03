Gregg County faced its seventh fatality from COVID-19 on Tuesday, while Harrison County recorded its 25th death and Titus County shot past the 500 mark for cases of the virus.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the person who died Tuesday was a patient “in one of the assisted living/nursing homes.”
“They decided to go in hospice,” Browne said of the patient, “but before they could go in hospice, they died early in the morning of some cardiac issues. We recorded it as a COVID issue, because I am confident it was a cardiac issue because of COVID. Not that we want to inflate our numbers. We’re just trying to report it the way it is.”
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris also reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, boosting the county’s cumulative total to 299.
Browne said the cases were “out in the community.”
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said all four of the new cases are inside the city limits, and he spoke about the seventh death.
“It’s sad,” he said, “and it’s another reminder that it’s still there and we’re still seeing the results of this virus spreading through this community. “
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said he still has not heard any updates about results from a three-day mobile testing effort that took place May 12-14 at the Longview Fairgrounds.
“But we have a meeting (today) at (the Emergency Operations Center), and I’m going to be asking about that ... when we can expect those results,” Stoudt said. “They’ve started doing so much testing, I suspect the labs are being backloaded.”
Stoudt said others attending the EOC meeting will be local first responders, emergency medical services staff and county health department officials.
He also said seven results are pending from a screening May 20 in which all inmates, deputies, jailers and jail staff were tested.
Harris said 2,326 total tests had been administered in the county as of Tuesday, with 1,911 results returning negative and 116 results pending.
He said the county recorded three new recoveries on Tuesday, raising that total up to 66.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims said, besides the additional death, the county logged four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bumping its total to 253.
The county’s recoveries remain at 85, he said.
“Our hearts continue to hurt for those who’ve lost loved ones,” Sims wrote in his daily Facebook post. “Please join me in praying for these families. Even while we celebrate the slowing of the spread of this virus, the pain of losing a loved one is real to those families affected.”
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee confirmed on Facebook that his county had recorded 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, pushing the total to 511.
The county now has had three deaths from the virus.
Free mobile testing will be set up this week for Titus and Harrison counties, Lee and Sims posted.
Testing is planned 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday at Mount Pleasant Civic Center, 1800 N. Jefferson Ave., and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at 188 E. Texas Ave., Waskom.
Testing normally is available for anyone showing symptoms of an active infection, but Lee said the Titus screening also will be for those without symptoms of the virus.
Testing is by appointment only, required the day before testing. To preregister, go to txcovidtest.org or call (512) 883-2400.
In Panola County, County Judge LeeAnn Jones reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 late Tuesday evening, lifting her county’s cumulative total to 240.
Jones said 38 of the new positive cases came from Carthage Heathcare Center after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered every nursing home to test all residents and staff. She said the facility had 22 residents and 16 employees test positive.
“Please continue to pray for our county, especially those residing in and working for our nursing homes,” Jones said. The county has had 23 deaths from the virus.
Smith County saw two additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, expanding that county’s total to 212, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county also posted 12 more recoveries, bringing that total to 177. The county has had four deaths.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 3,271 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Tuesday evening, up from 3,166 the day before. The death toll rose to 137 Tuesday, two more than Monday.
Across Texas, the day after one of the state’s lowest new coronavirus case counts in six weeks, health officials reported a spike of 1,688 new cases Tuesday.
The figures came after just 593 were reported Monday, which was a dramatic decrease after a week that saw Texas twice hit new record highs.
Texas has reported 66,568 total infections, including 1,688 deaths. State health officials reported 20 new fatalities Tuesday.