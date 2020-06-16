From staff and wire reports
Gregg County reported its 13th death from COVID-19 on Monday and the first that was not associated with a nursing home, while cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb across East Texas and local leaders intensified their pleas for residents to protect themselves and others from the persistent pandemic.
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said a 62-year-old woman died in her home after being diagnosed with COVID-19 about two weeks ago.
“She had several health issues,” Browne said, “and had a lot of heart problems.”
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said the woman was a Longview resident.
“Sadly, we had another death reported in the city of Longview due to coronavirus today,” Mack wrote Monday on Facebook. “My condolences are extended to the family of those who lost a loved one.”
Gregg County’s first 12 coronavirus-related deaths were all either a resident or a worker in a nursing home.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bumping the county’s cumulative total to 291.
Harris said 2,650 total tests had been administered in the county as of Monday, with 2,259 results returning negative and 100 results pending.
The county also marked eight new recoveries, raising that total to 119.
Browne said all the recoveries were by nursing home residents.
He said all four of the new diagnoses are from community spread.
He said is encouraged by the low numbers of new cases, even though the low numbers have been appearing steadily.
“It’s just consistently having cases every day — not a lot — but consistently seeing cases every day, but no real big jumps, which is good,” Browne said. “There is a clustering of a few families that are coming down with COVID. I think it could be related to Memorial Day gatherings. I think it’s people not taking precautions.”
Mack said he’s concerned about residents not taking precautions such as wearing masks.
“I don’t see it as much as we did earlier,” he said Monday. “I think people are getting more lax, which, unfortunately, is human nature, but I think it’s more important that ever. The state of Texas is hitting astronomically high numbers that’s more worrisome than a month and a half ago when we were taking this serious.”
He reiterated his call for people to be careful with COVID-19.
“I think we should be very cautious with how we’re interacting with other people,” he said. “That’s how I’m treating it. I am not socializing. I am going to work and home, and that’s it.”
County Judge Bill Stoudt said he thinks the cautions he, Mack and other community leaders urged at the beginning of the pandemic outbreak have helped people be more careful than they might have been with the virus that still is circulating.
“I think there’s an awareness out there,” Stoudt said. “It’s on their minds, so they’re trying to be a little bit more cautious. ... Our numbers have been getting smaller on a consistent basis. I don’t know how long that will last. I hope it continues. Make no mistake about it: COVID is here, and it is alive and well.”
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee reported 10 new cases for the weekend and Monday.
The new cases push the county’s cumulative total to 717. It has recorded five deaths.
Titus Regional Medical Center reported Monday morning that it was treating one patient for COVID-19.
Lee’s update late Monday on Facebook for that day’s numbers was separate from his report earlier in the day for the weekend numbers.
“Only three new cases,” he wrote concerning Monday. “Thank you, Lord, for another low day. These are becoming more frequent!”
Earlier, Lee had urged Titus residents to continue to take precautions when out in public.
“Masking when you’re around others is still the No. 1 way to stop this, according to the experts,” he wrote. “Please consider joining this effort, if you haven’t already.”
In Smith County, the number of coronavirus cases jumped by 12 on Monday, boosting the county’s cumulative total to 283, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county has recorded 185 recoveries and four coronavirus deaths. It now has 94 active cases of the virus.
Tyler hospitals were treating 38 East Texas patients for COVID-19 on Monday.
Lamar County logged its 12th death from COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District, along with 13 new cases.
The new cases shoot that county’s total to 178. Seven cases are travel related, and 171 are from community spread.
It has recorded 118 recoveries.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims reported one new positive case and two recoveries for the weekend and Monday.
Sims said the new case brings his county’s cumulative total to 267, while the new recoveries push that total to 166.
The county has had 28 deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 3,836 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Monday evening, up by 79 from 3,757 the day before. The death toll Monday had risen to 161, an increase of three from Sunday.