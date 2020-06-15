Gregg County has had another coronavirus-related death, public health officials announced Monday.
The death of a 62-year-old woman marks the county’s 13th related to COVID-19. Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris also on Monday said the county had four more positive cases of the new coronavirus, making the county’s cumulative total 291 not including those in the jail.
Harris said 2,650 tests had been administered in the county. Of those, 2,259 have been negative, and results for 100 are pending. The county’s recoveries increased to 119 from 111.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the woman who died had COVID-19 for about two weeks and that she died at home. Browne said she had heart problems.
Previous deaths related to COVID-19 in the county have been connected to nursing homes.
All of the new recoveries from the virus were connected to nursing homes, he said.
The four new confirmed cases were from the community.
“There is a clustering of a few families that are coming down with COVID,” he said. “I think it could be related to Memorial Day gatherings. I think it’s people not taking precautions.”
In neighboring Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims on Monday reported two COVID-19 recoveries from Saturday and one new positive case.
“Texas continues to see a rise in cases,” Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update. “Most are due to close contact with others, especially inside a building. If you must be around others, please be wise. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently, avoid close contact if possible.”
Sims said the county has had 268 cumulative positive diagnoses. The Department of State Health Services reports that number as 269. The number of deaths related to the virus also differs in the two reporting entities.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District reported the county has had 26 deaths. The state said it has had 28.