Gregg County reported its 14th death from COVID-19 on Wednesday as Texas health officials cited a record-high 5,551 new coronavirus cases and another record of 4,389 patients hospitalized with the virus.
Meanwhile, Smith County saw its largest-ever single-day jump in coronavirus cases Wednesday as numbers rose by 30 new cases.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the 14th fatality was from a nursing home patient who actually died at the end of May, but the home just now reported the death.
The 77-year-old woman had been listed as a coronavirus-positive patient, but later retested negative, Browne said. She must have died of a COVID-19 complication, he said, because her death certificate attributed her death to COVID-19.
Of the 14 Gregg County deaths from the novel coronavirus, 13 have been related to nursing homes, officials have said.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris cited three new coronavirus cases Wednesday, boosting the county’s cumulative total to 320.
Harris said seven more recoveries were recorded Wednesday, bringing that total up to 141.
He reported 2,956 total tests had been administered in the county as of Wednesday, with 2,493 results returning negative and 143 results pending.
Hospitalizations in Longview grew to 35, two more than last week, Browne said.
In Smith County, the 30 new cases push that county’s cumulative total to 422, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county has marked 11 new recoveries, increasing that total to 219. It now has 199 active cases and has had four deaths from the coronavirus.
Tyler hospitals on Wednesday were treating 47 patients from East Texas for COVID-19, up four from Tuesday.
Since June 1, Smith County has logged 212 new coronavirus cases, according to NET Health. With five days left in the month, June so far accounts for 50.24% of the total cases in Smith County.
Numbers reported since Monday, which include the weekend, account for 82 of the 212 cases. Numbers reported covering the past 10 days account for 139 of the cases.
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee reported eight new cases, raising his county’s cumulative total to 752.
In his daily Facebook post Wednesday morning, Lee said the county has 459 estimated recoveries. The county has had five deaths from the coronavirus.
Lamar County also saw eight new cases, bumping its cumulative total to 238 on Wednesday, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
The district cited 125 recoveries. The county has had 13 deaths.
Camp County recorded another coronavirus death Wednesday, bringing its death toll to two, County Judge A.J. Mason said.
“(The Texas Department of State Health Services) has confirmed the second death of one of our Camp County neighbors due to COVID-19,” Mason wrote Wednesday on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family.”
The county also posted an increase of five cases, making its cumulative total 115.
Mason said the county has recorded 52 recoveries.
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims cited one new case, inching his county’s cumulative total up to 282.
The county has recorded 187 recoveries.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 29 deaths for Harrison County.
In Panola County, the state health department reported one additional death Wednesday, raising the death toll to 24.
The county has a cumulative total of 217 cases of COVID-19.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 4,494 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Wednesday evening, up 109 cases from 4,385 the day before. The death toll Wednesday rose to 179, increase of four from Tuesday.
Across the state, 125,921 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed as of Wednesday, with 72,898 estimated recoveries and 50,774 active cases.
The state health department reported 29 new COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday, bringing the state death toll since the outbreak to 2,249.
The rate of positive tests reached 10.4%, its highest level since mid-April when Texas was still under stay-at-home orders.