Gregg County has recorded its fourth death from COVID-19, while its neighbor to the east, Harrison County, reported another four deaths from the novel coronavirus on Monday.
County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the patient was a 74-year-old man who was a resident at one of the three local nursing homes known to have the virus. He said the man died Sunday night.
Browne did not disclose at which nursing home the man lived. Officials previously have said cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Highland Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Whispering Pines Lodge and one other.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harrison reported that Gregg County also recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the county’s total of confirmed cases to 182.
As of Monday, the county had administered 1,769 total tests, with 1,464 results returning negative and 123 results still pending. The county has recorded no new recoveries, which stand at 54.
Results of a three-day mobile testing effort in Longview last week by the state still are pending, officials have said.
When asked if he was concerned about further reopening of the shuttered state, as Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans to do Monday at a press conference, Browne said he understands that it’s something that must be done, despite how things might look in Gregg County.
“I guess the answer is, of course, because we are going to have a few more deaths, period,” he said. “However, they’ve got to do something to open things up, because (of) a great depression and unemployment. You’ve got to do something.”
The county’s first COVID-19 death, on May 1, was a woman in her 70s who was a resident in a nursing home but who died at a local hospital. The second death, on May 3, was a 73-year-old man who worked in a nursing home in another county but died in his Gregg County home. The third death, announced Friday afternoon by Browne, was an 80-year-old woman who was a resident at a local nursing home and who had tested positive May 1.
“The community outside of the nursing homes — well, there’s no deaths in the jail — but outside those facilities isn’t going up very fast. It’s going up very slowly,” Browne said. “That’s what is the big issue with opening things up. If we can get all of the nursing homes to quarantine these people … to keep them in a situation, they can control that.”
Browne said the county has three nursing home “in distress.”
“There was obviously somehow a breakdown in controlling the virus getting into the nursing homes,” he said. “If they do what the governor’s done — and they have to, they have to do all of the testing, we’re certainly going to see more cases — but that’s also how we can do the epidemiology, the quarantining and isolation to control it.”
He said as the reopening proceeds, the public has an obligation.
“We cannot live forever in a lockdown system,” Browne said. “There has to be relief. But people have to take more personal responsibility in their opening up. That had been asked of them, but I see none of that happening other than the more responsible people that were doing it. It is not ‘if’ you get it as much as who you will give it to that is more vulnerable than you are.”
He said he’s concerned about not seeing enough face masks being used in public.
“I saw too much lack of protection going on this last weekend,” he said. “Opening up should require more face mask usage. In spite of what people think of China, they are still using face masks in public.”
The Gregg County Jail’s Monday report to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards showed six inmates with COVID-19 and two inmates with results pending. The report also showed that one jailer had tested positive and five were being quarantined pending test results.
Harrison, Smith
In Harrison County, County Judge Chad Sims said the four fatalities on Monday bring the county’s death toll to 19. He said all the county’s deaths have all occurred in the 60-plus age group with an average age of 85 years old.
Sim also reported three new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the tally to 212. In his daily Facebook update, Sims also said the county recorded four new recoveries, increasing that total to 34 and leaving the county with an active case count of 159.
“While the governor has lifted some restrictions, I urge the proprietors and patrons of each business to make wise choices. Sick folks should stay home as well as those with any underlying illnesses,” Sims wrote. “There are four families among us that have lost a loved one. Please continue to remember these families in your prayer time.”
In Smith County, the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus rose by three, bringing that county’s cumulative tally to 192 as of Monday afternoon, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county has recorded 135 recoveries and now has 53 active cases. It has had four deaths.
Tyler hospitals were treating 25 East Texas COVID-19 patients on Monday.
Testing for all Smith County Jail inmates and detention officers began Monday and is expected to continue through Thursday.
On Saturday, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards reported the first COVID-19 related death of a Smith County inmate. Later that night, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Raul Rodriguez, 61, died from an undisclosed medical issue at a Tyler hospital, and the Texas Rangers would be conducting an investigation.
Titus, Morris
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee reported his county saw an increase of 33 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, raising the total of positive cases to 154. The county has recorded one death.
In a Facebook video on Monday, Lee announced that testing would take place today and Wednesday for employees at the Pilgrim’s chicken processing plant.
In Morris County, County Judge Doug Reeder announced his county’s 12th case of COVID-19. Reeder said the patient is a 20-year-old male who has been isolating at home since Saturday.
The county has recorded four recoveries.
Across the 25-county Northeast Texas region, at least 2,118 positive cases of coronavirus had been confirmed by Monday evening, up from 2,040 a day earlier. Across the region, 94 total deaths had been reported Monday, seven more from Sunday.