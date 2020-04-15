Gregg County officials say one more positive COVID-19 case was recorded today, pushing the county's total to 48.
Officials said the male patient is a Longview resident but did not provide more details.
On Tuesday, after no new cases were reported, County Judge Bill Stoudt expressed cautious optimism that its first-in-the-region actions to slow the spread were having an impact.
“Knock on wood, because things could change tomorrow, but we’re trending in flattening the curve,” he said. “It was the right decision to shelter in place, and, of course, I agreed with (Longview Mayor) Andy (Mack) with regard to his additional measures, and I think it’s made a difference.”
