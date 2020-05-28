Gregg County recorded another fatality from COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing its death toll from the pandemic to six.
Deaths from the novel coronavirus also were reported Wednesday in Harrison, Marion, Henderson and Lamar counties, while Gregg County saw an increase of three positive cases, Titus County added 67 and Camp County added 15.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the patient who died Wednesday was a woman in her 60s.
She was a nursing home resident who had been hospitalized, Browne said, though he didn’t know for how long.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt reflected on his thoughts from early March, before the full crush of the pandemic set in.
“It never would have crossed my mind we’d lose six people ..., and I’m saddened for the families,” he said.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack also expressed sympathy after hearing about the death.
“I’m saddened by the news and saddened for the family and all those involved in that,” he said.
All six of the Gregg County deaths from the coronavirus have been linked to nursing homes — either a resident or someone who worked in a nursing home.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the three new positive cases Wednesday raised the county’s cumulative total to 248.
Harris said 2,105 total tests had been administered in the county as of Wednesday, with 1,693 negative results and 164 results pending.
The county also recorded two more recoveries, for a total of 63 so far.
Browne said the three new positive cases all were caused by community spread.
“Two of them are associated with prior cases,” he said. “They were infected by someone we already knew had COVID.”
He said he didn’t know if the patients were related to the previously infected patients, but officials know they had been in contact with each other.
Browne said the third patient did not have a known relationship with a prior case.
“Everybody is continuing to think about ‘We’ve got to start living,’ but we also see what happens when people are not listening ...,” he said. “It is getting increasingly more apparent to the scientific community it is more person-to-person spread than contact surfaces. I’m trying to stress people being careful what they’re doing.”
Mack renewed his call for residents to exercise caution.
“I just hope we continue to be diligent about the choices we make and the things we do,” he said.
Stoudt said he agrees with Mack.
“I support what the mayor’s saying. You have to be proactive and take care of yourself and your neighbors,” Stoudt said. “That’s what we’re going to have to do.”
Titus
In Titus County, County Judge Brian Lee reported that the 67 cases added late Tuesday drove his county’s total up to 366. The county has recorded two deaths from COVID-19.
Titus Regional Medical Center, in its daily post on Facebook, said it was treating nine patients for the virus on Wednesday, down by three patients from Tuesday.
Lee expressed exasperation with the long wait from the state for results from a May 9 mobile testing effort by the state and also a May 19-20 voluntary testing of employees at the Pilgrim’s chicken processing plant in Mount Pleasant, along with local testing.
“Very frustrating!” Lee wrote in his daily update on Facebook on Wednesday. “It takes so long to get results, and this prevents us from seeing a complete picture from the (May 9) testing and Pilgrim’s testing. We are getting test results so slowly that it’s almost useless for decision making. Many people are already well by the time they know they tested positive.”
Stoudt said Gregg County also is having difficulty.
“We are testing a whole lot more people a lot faster. The issue is getting them back,” he said.
He said testing of all county jail inmates and staff is happening all over the state of Texas.
“The labs are getting overrun, and it messes with the supply train. We’re still waiting on additional information on community tests,” Stoudt said. “It’s starting to be a backlog, which is a good and bad thing. It’s good we’re getting a lot of testing, but it’s putting strain in getting tests back. It’s another one of those things no one’s ever dealt with before.”
Other counties
Harrison and Marion counties each experienced one virus-related death Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The new fatality raises Harrison County’s death total to 25, the department said.
The fatality was Marion County’s first coronavirus-related death.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported six new positive cases in his county, bumping that total up to 240. He said the county has recorded 71 recoveries.
Henderson County recorded its second death Wednesday, one day after its first.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported Wednesday that a Mabank resident died from the virus. On Tuesday, it said an Athens resident had died. Henderson County’s total of confirmed cases stands at 57, with 24 recoveries.
Lamar County also recorded an additional death, that of a 65-year-old woman, according to Paris-Lamar County Health District. The county has had 11 deaths from COVID-19.
The health district also cited two new cases for Lamar County, bringing that county’s total to 138. It has seen 71 recoveries.
In Camp County, County Judge A.J. Mason said 15 new cases were reported Tuesday evening, hiking his county’s total of positive cases to 57. The county has recorded seven recoveries, Mason said.
In Panola County, County Judge LeeAnn Jones reported two new confirmed cases, raising her county’s total to 196. The county has had 22 deaths.
Smith County reported one new case Wednesday, increasing the cumulative total to 200, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county had 13 new recoveries, bringing that total to 165. The county now has 31 active cases. It has had four coronavirus deaths.
Tyler hospitals on Wednesday were treating 33 patients from East Texas for the coronavirus, up by two since Tuesday.
Across the 25-county East Texas region, at least 2,693 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by Wednesday evening, up from 2,585 the day before. The death toll had risen to 123 on Wednesday, six more than Tuesday.