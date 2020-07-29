Health officials on Wednesday said there were three more deaths from COVID-19 in Gregg County as Smith County announced more than 100 new recoveries from the virus.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said the number of deaths from the virus rose from 17 to 20 and that there were 18 new confirmed cases. Specific information about the deaths was not immediately available.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said two of the new deaths were residents who lived inside the city limits.
"This virus is very real and I mourn the loss of any of our citizens due to its existence," he said.
He also said there are two new recoveries, bringing the total to 242. Recoveries had remained unchanged for nearly the past week.
Harris said there have been 5,665 tests in the county with 4,101 negative results and 239 pending.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday announced nine new COVID-19 cases and one new death from the virus. The county has now had 600 confirmed positive cases and 34 deaths.
Sims offered condolences to the family.
“Sad to announce another lost life,” he said in an afternoon update. “Please pray for the family in this difficult time.”
Recoveries in Harrison County remained at 402 on Tuesday.
Sims also encouraged residents to continue to take precautions to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
“Let's continue wearing masks, avoiding crowds and practicing excellent hygiene so we can see a decrease in our numbers,” he said. “It takes each one of us doing our part.”
In Smith County, The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Wednesday said there were 134 new recoveries from the virus along with 29 new cases.
With the updated numbers, recoveries rose from 512 reported on Tuesday to 646 and confirmed cases rose to 2,251 since the pandemic began. Deaths from the virus remained at 14.
On Wednesday, 157 patients were being treated in Tyler hospitals for COVID-19, a number that was unchanged from the previous day.