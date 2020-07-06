From Staff and Wire Reports
Gregg County’s jump in COVID-19 cases continued Sunday as 12 more cases were reported, bringing the total to 465.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Sunday that 3,621 total tests have been administered in the county. Of those, 2,866 have been negative and results are pending for 290 tests. The county has had 145 recoveries and 14 deaths.
An increase of 12 new COVID-19 cases also was reported in Harrison County.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said the increase, all from long-term care facilities, brings the total to 354 cases.
Harrison County has had 30 deaths.
Statewide, 3,449 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday, after a record high of 8,258 Saturday. State health officials also reported 29 additional deaths, bringing the totals to 2,637 fatalities and 195,239 confirmed cases. A record 8,181 Texans with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday.
The true number of cases is likely much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.
The state reported 13,307 available staffed hospital beds Sunday, including 1,203 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 14.6% of total hospital beds. In late April, Abbott ordered hospitals to reserve 15% of beds for COVID-19 patients.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, these numbers do not include beds at psychiatric hospitals or other psychiatric facilities. They do include psychiatric and pediatric beds at general hospitals, and pediatric beds at children’s hospitals.
As of Sunday, Texas has administered 2,371,709 tests for the coronavirus since March.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.