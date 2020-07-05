As Gregg County continued a streak of double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases Saturday, Texas reported its highest daily jump.
County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Saturday that 13 more cases have been reported, bringing the county’s total to 453.
He said 3,587 tests have been administered in the county. Of those, 2,842 have been negative, and results are pending for 292 tests. The county has had 145 recoveries and 14 deaths, unchanged from Friday.
The 13 new cases Saturday follow increases of 23 on Friday, 20 on Thursday and 16 on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in in the area, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported 14 new coronavirus cases, raising the total there to 342. Sims also said there are four more recoveries for a total of 238.
Harrison County has had 30 deaths.
“We are seeing a steady increase in our new cases,” Sims said in a statement. “I want you to enjoy your family and friends this weekend, but please be mindful or your health and theirs. Facial coverings are now mandatory in public places, so please wear them.”
Titus County Judge Brian Lee reported seven more cases in his county for a total of 852.
Lee also said partial results from walk-up testing performed this past Sunday and Monday at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center show a 25% positivity rate so far.
He said 481 screenings were given during the two days, with 297 results returned. Of those, 223 were negative and 74 positive.
“(The 25% positivity rate) is the highest rate of all of the free testing done at the two previous events and the Pilgrims Pride plant testing,” he said in a statement. “I am providing this information not to scare anyone, but simply to remind you to be diligent to protect yourself and others.”
Statewide, 8,258 new coronavirus cases were reported Saturday, another record, as hospitalizations also continued to climb.
Texas health officials said the total number of reported cases is now at 191,790. State health officials also reported 33 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 bringing the total to 2,608.
The true number of cases is likely much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.
Hospitalizations on Saturday were at 7,890, an increase of 238 from Friday.