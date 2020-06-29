Gregg County health authorities today reported just two new cases of COVID-19, while neighboring Smith and Harrison counties reported 67 and 17 new cases, respectively.
Smith County’s total cumulative positive cases of the new coronavirus rose to 566 on a day when it’s single-day increase in cases eclipsed three records set this past week.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District said throughout the seven counties it covers, there were 115 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
“The public is still highly encouraged to practice personal protective behaviors, such as limiting non-essential travel to public locations as much as possible, wearing masks while going to indoor public locations, washing your hands at least 30 seconds with soap and water, staying home if and when you feel symptoms of illness and disinfecting all surfaces that may be touched on a frequent basis in your home and at work,” NET Health said in a written statement.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said 16 of his county’s 17 new cases are in a long-term care facility. He did not name the facility.
His county has had 308 total cases and 30 fatalities. Recoveries now number 227 in Harrison County.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Monday two new cases brought the county’s total to 354. He said 3,123 tests had been administered in the county. Of those, 2,605 have been negative, and results are pending for 164 tests. The county has had 145 recoveries and 14 coronavirus-related deaths.