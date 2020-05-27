Gregg County has had another COVID-19 death, raising the tally to six, County Health Administrator A.J. Harris confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack in an afternoon update said the sixth fatality was a person who lived in the city limits.
“My (and hopefully your) condolences are extended to the family of the person who passed,” he wrote in a statement on Facebook.
Harris also said on Wednesday the county had three new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the cumulative total to 248.
He said as of Wednesday afternoon, 2,105 total tests had been administered to county residents with 1,693 negative results and the results of 164 tests pending. Harris reported 63 Gregg County patients had recovered from the virus, which is an increase of two from Tuesday.
Gregg County's sixth death comes just days after its fifth death was announced on Sunday. A woman in her 70s who was a resident in a nursing home and died May 1 was the county’s first coronavirus-related death.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday reported six new positive COVID-19 cases for the county, bringing the county's cumulative total to 240. Of those, 71 patients have recovered. Sims said the county has had 23 fatalities; however, the Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported 25 deaths.
“Many families and small businesses have suffered financial hardships during this pandemic,” Sims said as he urged residents to be "caution and considerate" of others.
“No one can identify an asymptomatic carrier just by looking at them so we must all be cautious,” the county judge said. “Let’s all work together to keep pushing our numbers down so we can fully reopen our businesses.”
According to Marshall-Harrison County Health District, as of Tuesday, a total of 2,099 tests had been administered to county residents.
“Our long-term care count includes nursing homes and assisted living communities in our county,” he said. “Please continue to remember the families that have lost loved ones during this time.”
Smith County reported 13 coronavirus recoveries and one new case Wednesday for an active count of 31, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
The county's total confirmed positive case count has reached 200.
In Smith County, there are 31 active coronavirus cases, 165 recovered patients and four coronavirus deaths.
Tyler hospitals are currently treating 33 patients from East Texas for the coronavirus, which is up by two since Tuesday.
Henderson County has recorded its second COVID-19 related death one day after reporting its first.
NET Health on Wednesday reported a Mabank resident resident had died due to the virus. The district on Tuesday reported an Athens resident had become the county's first COVID-19 death. The county has had a total of 57 confirmed cases.